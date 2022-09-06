11 pairs of patterned tights to choose from this season - plus how to style them

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Anyone else have a love/hate relationship with tights? As the weather starts to get colder, they keep us warm (kind of) and hide a multitude of sins (who needs fake tan?). They haven't always been chic, but now a patterned pair is one of the easiest ways to make a statement with an otherwise very ordinary outfit.

Case in point? Chanel, Gucci and Fendi's coveted logo printed tights which took social media by storm. One of the most accessible ways to wear your favourite designer label, they're now ironically notoriously difficult to get hold of, but the high street has plenty of pairs to elevate your look.

How to wear patterned tights?

Look to Katie Holmes for inspiration. The actress teamed her spotty tights with a little black dress. Adele rocked her polka dot tights with a plain black bodysuit during her Vogue cover shoot, and Sienna Miller has worn her Gucci tights with a crystal-embellished minidress and a black puff sleeve mini.

Katie Holmes wears polka dot tights out in New York

The moral of the story - go sheer or go home. Let your tights have the spotlight and keep the rest of the outfit fairly simple. A pair of sheer tights can also look amazing underneath a pair of trousers with a stylish stiletto shoe. Go for a pair of fishnet tights scattered with diamante jewels to liven up your look.

Sienna Miller at the SS20 Gucci show in Milan

From polka dot to fishnet and diamond to logo-adorned, here are 11 of the most stylish pairs to wear from the likes of ASOS, Wolford, Calzedonia and FALKE...

Best patterned tights to shop now

Falke dot sheer tights, £21/$35, Net-a-Porter

Looking for the perfect polka dot pair? These FALKE tights are totally seamless and have a double-stretch texture to ensure a second-skin fit.

Back seam tights, £40/$54, Wolford

Sexy and timeless, back seam tights add a subtle extra detail to your little black dress.

Gucci Intarsia tights, £250/$380, Farfetch

If you want the real deal, you can find Gucci's patterned tights at Farfetch.

Infinity tights, £12/$15, Urban Outfitters

Or Urban Outfitters' Gucci lookalikes are just £12.

Sheer polka dot tights, £15.99/$18, Calzedonia

Calzedonia's seamless polka dot tights come in multiple colourways and promise to be super durable.

Body shaping fishnet tights, £8/$13.99, Marks & Spencer

These M&S fishnets feature body shaping technology with light control for a streamlined silhouette.

J'adore slogan tights, £8/$12, ASOS

Channel your inner french girl and say it with your legs in these J'adore slogan tights from ASOS.

W-pattern tights, £19.50/$33.50, Wolford

With their opaque sheer knitting and matte finish, we're obsessed with these statment Wolford W-pattern tights.

Glitter fishnet tights, £15.99/$18, Calzedonia

Party season will be here before we know it and a pair of glitter tights is our favourite way to add subtle sparkle.

Hunkemoller 40 denier mock suspender tights, £15/$26, ASOS

This mock suspender pair worn with heels is an easy way to stand out.

Marine Serre Moon-print fitted stretch-woven tights, £200/$210, Selfridges

Tights don't get much cooler than this new season logo-adorned pair by French fashion house Marine Serre.

