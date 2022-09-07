This £20 'Skims lookalike' bodysuit has gone viral - it has 18k 5-star reviews

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're a fan of SKIMS you know that it’s sometimes hard to get your hands on the most popular looks - they sell out so fast!

That could be why this versatile £20 Amazon bodysuit with clever built-in bust support has gone viral: it's so similar to the Kim Kardashian brand's top selling Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit – it comes in 13 colours while the Skims look comes in 15 – plus it’s earning rave reviews.

One reviewer who said the bodysuit was a "Skims dupe" wrote: "Wow wow wow!!! BUY THIS NOW! Where do I even start... This is absolutely stunning. It's true to size.

"The material is buttery soft.. the color is beautiful. And my 38 DDD chest is surprisingly supported by the stretchy material."

REORIA Sleeveless Bodysuit with built-in support, 13 colours, £19.99 / $26.99, Amazon

They continued: "There is a panel underneath the chest area but it does not have any type of support so it's hard to explain how exactly it supports.. but.. it just does! It's beautiful and smoothing. The thong is perfectly comfortable.... straps with the buttons are well made. I am literally ordering all the colors! So so worth it!!!!!"

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit, 15 colours, £56 / $58, SKIMS

And fans who might not have the fashion budget for SKIMS are saying the Reoria bodysuit is the next best thing.

“Amazing,” said another. “Look, I want Skims but I can’t afford that just yet . This is PERFECTION! It fits like a glove and makes me feel amazing.”

“LOVEEEEEEEEE THIS BODYSUIT,” raved one shopper. “I love the way this body suit fits! It’s sooo flattering and the material is really nice spandex feeling. It’s buttons on the bottom of the suit thankfully. I want to buy every color now! The look of Skims but way cheaper.”

