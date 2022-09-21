24 of the best Christmas jumpers you'll find this year - trust us!

Leanne Bayley
Explore the best Christmas jumpers, knits and sweaters for 2022. When is Christmas jumper day? Get ready for the festive period with these stylish xmas jumpers from high street stores including M&S, ASOS, Primark and Matalan. Plus, designer festive knitwear.
Getting a teeny bit excited for Christmas? Us, too. One of the best things about Christmas is shopping for a new Christmas jumper. To help assist, team HELLO! shopped around for some of the best out there on the virtual high street - just call us Santa's little helpers.
There's no denying that the Christmas jumper has increased in popularity ever since Mark Darcy rocked his infamous reindeer knit in Bridget Jones' Diary, and now the Christmas jumper has become the biggest festive hit for fashion fans.
We've rounded up our favourite novelty knits, in the chicest of shades. So whether you're after a cheap and cheerful Christmas jumper or a luxe designer version you can keep for years to come, we've got just what you need.
When is Christmas jumper day 2022?
Christmas jumper day will take place on Thursday 8 December 2022. The festive day encourages children and adults to dig out their favourite Christmas knits and donate some money for the occasion, with 100% of the proceeds going to Save the Children charity.
Marks & Spencer's cute Fair Isle jumper
Recylced fair isle Christmas jumper, £35, Marks & Spencer
In a departure from your traditional Christmas jumpers – this Fair Isle knit is very Cameron Diaz in The Holiday.
ASOS's festive Christmas jumper
Christmas tree jumper, £25.50, ASOS
This Christmas tree jumper from ASOS looks so cosy.
New Look's Christmas sequin jumper
Christmas jumper, was £28, NOW £24, New Look
Introducing the incredibly stylish Christmas jumper from New Look this year.
Sosandar's Christmas jumper
Sequin bow Christmas jumper, £59, Sosandar
If reindeers and Santa's elves aren't for you, this chic sequin bow knit from Sosandar will get you in the spirit.
Primark's cheerful penguin Christmas jumper
Penguin Christmas jumper, £12, Primark
How adorable is this Christmas jumper from Primark? This will be our go-to all through December.
Boden's festive jumper
Robin Christmas jumper, was £95, NOW £47.50, Boden
Boden's fashionably festive take on a traditional Christmas jumper is just the thing we need right now.
Oasis' fabulous Christmas jumper
Christmas jumper, was £69, NOW £28, Oasis
Strictly Come Dancing fans will love this one.
Notjust clothing's Princess Diana-inspired Christmas jumper
People's Princess - Diana inspired knitted Christmas jumper, £37.99, notjust clothing
Fans of Princess Diana's black sheep jumper will love this red, black and white knit inspired by the late People's Princess.
Warehouse's Christmas jumper of dreams
Sequin knit Christmas jumper, was £59, now £15, Warehouse
Calling all Disco Queens! This is the Christmas jumper for you. We love it when knitwear works for a night out, don't you?
Brunello Cucinelli subtly sparkly Christmas jumper
Brunello Cucinelli sequin jumper, £2,670, Net-A-Porter
If you're not into the novelty knits, this sequin number looks subtly festive but low-key, too.
River Island's chic yet simple Christmas jumper
Fairisle cropped jumper, £38, River Island
This fairisle jumper is simple and pretty. Love!
Matalan's reindeer Christmas jumper
Red Christmas Jumper, £17, Matalan
This jumper will have everyone going 'omg I love your jumper!' everywhere you go.
FARFETCH's ski chic Christmas knit
Perfect Moment merino jumper, £280, FARFETCH
This starry jumper will take you straight to the slopes, too!
M&Co's cracker Christmas jumper
Christmas cracker jumper, £22, M&Co
We love this novelty Christmas jumper that features polka dots and sequins.
Joules Christmas jumper for dog lovers
Mariella Intarsia Christmas jumper, £59.95, Joules
This knitted jumper featuring sausage dogs looking ultra-festive is absolutely full of charm.
Boohoo's pregnancy Christmas jumper
Maternity Gingerbread Christmas jumper, £10.80, Boohoo
This cute and bargainous Christmas jumper is super fun for mamas-to-be.
& Other Stories Christmas jumper
Cable knit wool jumper, £120, & Other Stories
This heart knit is perfect if you're looking for a jumper with a festive feel that you can wear all winter long.
Warehouse's Christmas jumper for cocktail lovers
Negroni knit jumper, £63.20, Warehouse
This green Christmas jumper with a tinsel trim is so festive - and it's just perfect for Negroni fans.
Next's novelty Christmas jumper
Navy 'Holidays' Christmas Jumper, £28, Next
We think this would look fab for a night out with your friends!
Nowt2Wear's Christmas jumper for notherners
Merry Chuffin' Christmas Jumper, £28, Etsy
The classic Christmas knit has received an authentic northern makeover this year courtesy of Nowt2Wear! The 'Merry Chuffin' Christmas' jumper is available to shop on Etsy - and could make the ideal gift for your fave northerner.
Not On The High Street's fantastic pun sweatshirt
Yule Got This Christmas jumper, £38, BATCH1 at Not On The High Street
Go bright this Christmas with a retro-style, pun-tastic jumper.
Etsy's Santa Christmas jumper
Santa Claus Christmas jumper, £32.10, Etsy
Get into the Christmas spirit with the cutest Santa jumper!
Monsoon's pearl Christmas jumper
Christmas jumper, £60, Monsoon
We love the pretty pearl embellishments on this Monsoon jumper - perfect with jeans on Christmas Day.
Amazon's light-up Christmas jumper
Christmas tree jumper, from £19.99, Amazon
You might not believe it, but this novelty knit is approved by none other than Pippa Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge's sister wore the light-up jumper to chat to schoolchildren on Zoom a few years ago, and we love her for it.
