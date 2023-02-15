7 timeless polka dot dresses to wear this season & beyond

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The humble polka dot may be having something of a moment thanks to Princess Kate and her many occasionwear dresses (mostly by Alessandra Rich), but their history goes way back.

The timeless style is elegant but playful, statement but effortless, sophisticated but fun, which could explain the royal's unwavering penchant for the print. It also makes it a perfect choice for parties no matter the season.

Looking for a polka dot to dress to wear this spring/summer? We've searched the high street to find the most stylish options from Rixo, ASOS, River Island, Mango & more.

Polka Dot Round Neck Midi Tiered Dress, £45, M&S

Marks & Spencer’s tiered polka dot midi dress is the kind of piece you could wear now with boots or with sandals as move into spring - an all-seasons staple.

Black spot halterneck midi dress, £45, River Island

Did someone say summer?! (Ok, spring). This halterneck polka dot dress from River Island is getting us seriously excited for the warmer weather.

Rio mono polka dot dress, £475, Rixo

For those more formal occasions, Rixo’s ruffle-tiered silk gown is adorned with polka dots and features a low back for a piece that’s both fun and elegant.

Spot textured midi dress, £179, Whistles

We could see Princess Kate in Whistles’ royal-worthy polka dot midi dress. It features sheer sleeves and elegant buttoned cuffs.

Mango V-neck puff sleeve polka dot midi dress, £69.99, ASOS

For a polka dot dress in white, we love this spring-ready midi from Mango.

Lelia crepe midi dress, £84.50, Ghost

Ghost’s shirt-style polka dot midi dress comes in the most flattering figure-skimming cut and is made from high quality heavy crepe.

Lelia crepe midi dress, £84.50, Oasis

This versatile satin halterneck midi dress from Oasis could be worn everywhere from winter weddings to summer soirées.

