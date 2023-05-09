Loved Princess Kate’s bright blue Aquazurra shoes? Here’s how to get the look

Coronation fever might be on the wane, but we’re still talking about Princess Kate’s outfits. Kate’s coronation gown aside, one of our favourite looks of hers from the celebratory weekend is the bright blue ensemble worn to the pre-coronation reception. Talk about dazzling.
Princess Kate stunned guests at the Palace in a royal blue Self Portrait dress, but did you see the shoes?!
Kate’s bright blue shoes, worn as she greeted foreign royals at a pre-coronation reception on Friday, are a firm favourite of hers, the Aquazzura Love Link pumps in blue grosgrain.
Featuring chain-link detailing, crystal detailing and pointed toe, the four-inch pumps are currently out of stock in the blue colourway, but can be found in black, white and even hot pink.
If they look strikingly familiar, you’re right. It’s not the first time Kate’s worn the blue Aquazzura heels, as her love affair with the punchy pumps has been strong since 2022.
She first debuted them at the Order of the Garter service, using the stilettos to amp up an otherwise classic Alexander McQueen coat dress outfit in all blue.
As for Meghan Markle, she’s been spotted wearing a similar pair since 2021. Meghan’s go-to Aquazzura shoes are the Portrait of a Lady heels.
Kate’s Aquazzura shoes are giving us inspiration to swap black, nude or white shoes for a punchier colour. It’s not since Sex and the City’s Carrie had us all clamouring for a copy of her Manolo Blahnik heels have we considered bold blue to be a shoe colour we need in our wardrobes.
And with wedding and summer event season itching closer, we’re all for adding a pop of the azure to our wedding guest dresses and occasionwear. They’ll even look brilliant with jeans and a nice top, if Friday night drinks are on the horizon, and would make an unexpected yet statement bridal shoe too – your something blue has never looked so on-trend!
Thankfully, the high street got the memo that bright blue heels are on the agenda for summer and served us some affordable versions.
Shop the best bright blue heels on the high street
NOW SHOP
7 powder blue blazers just like Princess Kate's
These Amazon buys have Princess Kate written all over them
The best diamond flower crowns if you loved Princess Kate