Loved Princess Kate’s bright blue Aquazurra shoes? Here’s how to get the look

Shop the best royal blue heels on the high street, from LK Bennett to John Lewis

Coronation fever might be on the wane, but we’re still talking about Princess Kate’s outfits. Kate’s coronation gown aside, one of our favourite looks of hers from the celebratory weekend is the bright blue ensemble worn to the pre-coronation reception. Talk about dazzling.

© Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales with First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska

Princess Kate stunned guests at the Palace in a royal blue Self Portrait dress, but did you see the shoes?!

Princess Kate's Aquazzura Love Link Shoes

Kate’s bright blue shoes, worn as she greeted foreign royals at a pre-coronation reception on Friday, are a firm favourite of hers, the Aquazzura Love Link pumps in blue grosgrain.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wowed in royal blue

Featuring chain-link detailing, crystal detailing and pointed toe, the four-inch pumps are currently out of stock in the blue colourway, but can be found in black, white and even hot pink.

If they look strikingly familiar, you’re right. It’s not the first time Kate’s worn the blue Aquazzura heels, as her love affair with the punchy pumps has been strong since 2022.

Princess Kate at the Order of the Garter in 2022 wearing her Aquazzura shoes

She first debuted them at the Order of the Garter service, using the stilettos to amp up an otherwise classic Alexander McQueen coat dress outfit in all blue.

As for Meghan Markle, she’s been spotted wearing a similar pair since 2021. Meghan’s go-to Aquazzura shoes are the Portrait of a Lady heels.

Kate’s Aquazzura shoes are giving us inspiration to swap black, nude or white shoes for a punchier colour. It’s not since Sex and the City’s Carrie had us all clamouring for a copy of her Manolo Blahnik heels have we considered bold blue to be a shoe colour we need in our wardrobes.

And with wedding and summer event season itching closer, we’re all for adding a pop of the azure to our wedding guest dresses and occasionwear. They’ll even look brilliant with jeans and a nice top, if Friday night drinks are on the horizon, and would make an unexpected yet statement bridal shoe too – your something blue has never looked so on-trend!

Thankfully, the high street got the memo that bright blue heels are on the agenda for summer and served us some affordable versions.

Shop the best bright blue heels on the high street

Sosander Peyton Blue Heels These Sosander heels have all the markings of Kate's bright blue shoes; the pointed toe, the colour and the slingback. Available in sizes 3-8. £85 at Sosander

Wallis Embellished Blue Heels Wallis has come up trumps with these crystal-embellished slingbacks in azure blue, at a purse-friendly £52. Adore! £52 at Wallis

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Blue Satin Court Shoes These elegant pointed toe-court shoes are made from satin with heel detailing, complete with high stiletto heel - surely inspired by Carrie SATC's wardrobe! Available in sizes 4-7. £299 at SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker via John Lewis

ASOS Simba Blue Heels With a little bit of bling, these ASOS slingback shoes in bright blue give the glamour. Available in sizes 2-10. £35 at ASOS

Mango Metallic Blue Heels Metallics are in for summer and Mango's shiny blue shoes are a cooler take on the bright blue trend. Wear with stonewashed jeans and a classic tee for everyday glam. Available in sizes 2-9. £49.99 at Mango

Hush Blue Heels Hush's satin slingbacks have a slightly lower heel, to make them easy to walk in for heel novices. They have added tonal elastic panels at the back of each strap too, to stop any rubbing. Available in sizes 3-8.

£99 at Hush

LK Bennett Blue Court Heels A classic iteration of the bright blue trend are LK Bennett's heeled court shoes, with pointed toe and 3.3inch heel. Available in sizes 2-9. £249 at LK Bennett

NOW SHOP

7 powder blue blazers just like Princess Kate's

These Amazon buys have Princess Kate written all over them

The best diamond flower crowns if you loved Princess Kate