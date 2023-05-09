7 women's flower crowns for brides to buy if you loved Princess Kate's coronation headpiece

The Princess of Wales wowed in a three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece, which was a collab between milliner Jess Collet and Alexander McQueen. It was made from a silver bullion, crystal and finished with silver thread. If you loved Kate’s look - which frankly, is a ‘ money can’t buy’ kind of deal, you’ll be pleased to know there are lots of similar silver flower leaf crown styles available on the high street. It’s an amazing look for brides on their wedding day, or to pair with a vintage-style dress for a special occasion.
Kate wore an embellished headpiece by Alexander McQueen at the coronation
We’ve rounded up the best sparkling flower crowns to shop now - keep scrolling!
Best women's flower crowns for brides inspired by Princess Kate
Elloise silver leaf headband
Reviews say this delicate crown is beautiful, lightweight and well-made. It’s created with entwined leaf decals on a silver base. It’s one of the cheapest we found to recreate Kate’s coronation look for brides, and it has super speedy delivery
Rose gold flower Swarovski crystal tiara
If you’re after a rose gold look on your wedding day, this flower crown tiara is a beautiful choice. Featuring wild face-framing floral stems and luxurious rose gold-plated navette leaf-shaped crystals, this crown is hand-made with high-lustre navette leaf-shaped crystals in rose gold-plated settings, combined with floral crystals. It’s also available in yellow gold and silver.
Edwardian mini leaf tiara
If you want a paired-down version of Kate’s headpiece, this pretty flower crown is the way to go. It’s a real work of art, featuring leaves and dainty blossoms and using original die that was created in the early 1900s. It’s also available in gold. The reviews section is full of happy brides saying it was perfect for their wedding day look, and one dubs it: “Honestly, the most gorgeous headpiece I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Vintage crystal flower headpiece
This sparkling headpiece can be worn as a headband or crown, depending on the hairstyle you want to pair it with. It features a combination of delicate pearls, shimmering crystals, and leaves, arranged in a lovely floral design.
Handmade Jewellerylady laurel crown headpiece
For a budget option, this Amazon flower crown really does the job. It features a traditional laurel branch design made up of over 100 organically shaped silver leaves. Reviewers say it’s great quality for money and is “so much nicer than the photo”.
The Sarah nature-inspired pearl crown
This is a delicate silver leaf wildflower, and pearl tiara handwoven together into an intricate magical headband. It’s handmade and includes Czechoslovakian glass pearls and crystal, woven together with white larkspur flowers and silver leaf ivy.
Sweetv rhinestone silver and pearl headpiece
Another great budget option with speedy delivery from Amazon. This handmade boho-style leaf headband has an impressive 80% five-star rating at Amazon, where reviewers hail it as “stunning” and “perfect” and several say that people thought it was a lot more expensive than it actually is. Featuring rhinestones, simulated pearls, copper wire and alloy, it can be bent it in any direction to weave through the hair.