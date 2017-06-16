Trooping the Colour: The most fabulous outfits throughout the years

Since 1748, Trooping the Colour has been the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday, and throughout her reign, the Queen has looked fabulous in many vibrant skirt suits – which more often than not are accessorised with pearls and a matching hat.
The annual celebration is a chance for us to see the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet crowds and watch the spectacular RAF flypast. When it comes to fashion, they certainly don’t disappoint when it comes to dressing up for the special occasion, with fascinators, pearls and colourful jackets all in the mix.
We have taken a look at the best outfits throughout the years, starting with the Queen’s canary yellow ensemble back in 1998…