Trooping the Colour: The most fabulous outfits throughout the years

From the Queen's canary yellow skirt suit to Kate in Alexander McQueen...

Since 1748, Trooping the Colour has been the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday, and throughout her reign, the Queen has looked fabulous in many vibrant skirt suits – which more often than not are accessorised with pearls and a matching hat.

 

The annual celebration is a chance for us to see the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet crowds and watch the spectacular RAF flypast. When it comes to fashion, they certainly don’t disappoint when it comes to dressing up for the special occasion, with fascinators, pearls and colourful jackets all in the mix.

 

We have taken a look at the best outfits throughout the years, starting with the Queen’s canary yellow ensemble back in 1998…

In 1998, the Queen wore a lovely sunny yellow jacket, which looked fabulous with white gloves and a textured canary-hued hat with a contrasting white lining. A pair of statement pearl earrings and necklace added an elegant touch to her look as she waved to the crowds.

Kate wore a lovely ice blue custom made Alexander McQueen skirt suit in 2014, which she teamed with a matching Jane Taylor hat. To accessorise, she chose a pearl broach and caramel-hued clutch, while her long, glossy brown hair was styled in loose waves.

At the Trooping the Colour back in 1991, Princess Diana looked sensational in a sharp yellow jacket with a contrasting navy collar and shoulder pads and gold buttons. A matching hat and statement gold shell earrings completed her fashion-forward look.

Back in 2003, the Queen looked sensational in a patterned blue and white dress teamed with a royal blue jacket, white gloves and a white hat. Her trademark pearls accessorsied her vibrant outfit, and she looked a picture of happiness beaming from the balcony and sharing a joke with her grandson, Prince William.

In 2015, Camilla looked sensational in a silk mint green jacket with oversized pockets and a statement cream hat as she stood on the balcony at the annual celebration. To accessorise, she wore an assortment of silver bracelets, rings and a pearl necklace, and held onto an embellished clutch.

Pink suits the Queen beautifully. In 2000, she looked fabulous in a pink jacket adorned with a whimsical floral pattern and a matching skirt. The summer-ready design was teamed with a colourful pink hat and pearl earrings and a necklace to accessorise.

Last year, Kate looked fabulous in a tailored cream Alexander McQueen dress teamed with blush-hued floral Philip Treacy hat. Kate’s outfit matched with Princess Charlotte’s Pepa & Co smock. The little princess looked adorable in her mum’s arms as she enjoyed her debut Trooping the Colour.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex looked elegant in lace at the 2014 Trooping the Colour in a semi-sheer white dress with cropped sleeves and a gattered skirt. Her long, blonde hair was styled in waves and her look was completed with a lilac floral hat.

