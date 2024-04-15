Meghan Markle borrows shirt from Prince Harry's wardrobe for sunny walk in Florida

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the spotlight this weekend to cheer on her husband, Prince Harry, while he participated in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Palm Beach.

Meghan, 42, embodied timeless glamour in a bow-adorned Heidi Merrick dress ($515) for the occasion, looking like a Hollywood star as she stole a kiss with her husband in the effortlessly glamorous cream ensemble.

It wasn't all high glamour for the stylish mother-of-two, however, who rocked a series of off-duty outfits during her time in Florida.

In a sweet exchange shared between Meghan and Prince Harry's polo-playing friend, Nacho Figureas, and his wife Delphina, Meghan was seen wearing a cloud blue shirt in brushed cotton.

© Backgrid Meghan Markle was captured embracing her good friend Delfina Blaquier

The Duchess styled the easy-breezy shirt with the sleeves rolled up high, adding a pair of loose white trousers and open-toe sandals to complete her spring-ready aesthetic.

Meghan's shirt - oversized, slightly creased, and baggy at the sleeves despite several rolls of the cuffs - looked remarkably like Prince Harry's shirt worn to the Invictus Games in Germany last September.

© Getty Meghan's shirt looked remarkably like Prince Harry's shirt worn to the Invictus Games in Germany last September

It's not the first time Meghan's shirt collection has caused a stir amongst royal style watchers. Rewind to 2017, when the former Suits actress made her first public appearance with her future husband, Prince Harry.

The couple looked adorable as they held hands at the Invictus Games - a major move for Prince Harry who wasn't yet engaged to the raven-haired beauty.

© Backgrid Meghan was snapped wearing Prince Harry's shirt as she visited him while he filmed scenes for his new Netflix show at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Palm Beach

Meghan, wearing skinny ripped jeans and a button-down white shirt, set social media ablaze at the time by wearing a crisp fitted shirt lovingly called 'The Husband Shirt', designed by her close friend, Misha Nonoo.

"Not my area of expertise but colleagues tell me Meghan Markle is wearing a shirt style called "The Husband Shirt". Read into that what u will," wrote an X user at the time.

© Getty Prince Harry wore the shirt as he and Meghan attended the 7th day of Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany in September 2023

"Meghan Markle is wearing the @mishanonoo HUSBAND shirt. We’re not reading into that at all… [wink face emoji]," read another tweet.

A good luck charm or just a coincidence, Meghan's 'Husband' shirt was a genius stroke of foreshadowing, as Prince Harry popped the question just two months later.

The couple wed in a glittering ceremony at St George's Chapel in 2018, and have since welcomed two children together; Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

