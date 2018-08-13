The royals love leopard print as much as we do - and we have the photos to prove it The royal bunch have gone wild for leopard print over the years

We don’t need to tell you that animal print is big news for Autumn Winter 2018 - it comes back every year, but for the upcoming season it’s going to be HUGE. We saw leopard trench coats at Gareth Pugh, head-to-toe looks at Dolce and Gabbana and even luminous green leopard print at Tom Ford. It would appear that Kat Slater is your new style icon for AW18 - are you scared? Having said that, we’ve discovered a lot of the royals loving the pattern, too. Yes, we were surprised to discover the Queen working an animal print coat back in the day - what a style maven.

The Queen

Work it! Her Majesty once wore a fetching leopard print coat to beat the chill of a cold November day back in 1952. She was snapped leaving Buckingham Palace by car looking thrilled with her statement coat.

Princess Diana

The stylish Princess looked absolutely amazing while on the beach in the Virgin Islands back in April 1990. Proving her style prowess, Diana sported a leopard print swimsuit with a matching skirt. Hands up if you’d totally wear this on your summer vacay...

The Duchess of Sussex

We all know Meghan doesn’t ignore a fashion trend and back in March 2016, she stepped out wearing a pair of leopard print kitten heels. Dressed in all black, the statement accessory (along with the red handbag) really elevated the look. Nicely done, Duchess!

The Duchess of Cambridge

Ok, ok, this is technically Dalmatian print but hey, she’s still wearing a full-on animal print and looks fierce. This has to be up there with one of our favourite looks from Kate.

Princess Eugenie

When Princess Eugenie was spotted running some errands in 2010, she wore a huge leopard print tote bag that we wish was in our wardrobe now. Sometimes a simple accessory is all you need to take an outfit from zero to hero.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

It was a big night out for Crown Princess Mary, getting all dressed up for her friend Amber Petty’s 40th birthday. What did she wear? A glam dress and a leopard print clutch, that’s what. She teamed her party look with glossy waves and a pair of gold statement earrings. Bravo!

Princess Tatiana of Greece

Another day, another Princess rocking a leopard print accessory. Back in 2013 Princess Tatiana dressed to impress when she attended the Roger Vivier book launch party at the Saatchi Gallery. Nailed it!

Queen Letizia of Spain

Ok, so we think we’ve found the biggest fan of leopard within the royal set - Queen Letizia of Spain. Yep, here she is rocking a leopard print blouse during an appearance at Zarzuela Palace, and then again - this time in a sublime leopard print pencil skirt - for a visit to the IESE Business School in Madrid.

The Countess of Wessex

We almost didn’t include this one - mainly because the leopard print is so small you might have nearly missed it. For a Christmas Day church service Sophie wore a stylish little hat covered in leopard print. We would love to see Sophie be braver with her love of animal print.

Queen Maxima

Now we’re talking! Go Queen Maxima. The royal followed one of our favourite style rules: Go big or go home. Taking to an event in the Netherlands, Maxima wore a leopard print dress with the matching coat. You go grrrrrlll.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Well, she is at fashion week! Lady Amelia Windsor showed off her style skills as she took to the front row of the John Galliano show during Paris Fashion Week. We’ve yet to see Amelia put a sartorial foot wrong - and in this leopard print coat, her skills show no sign of waning.

Pauline Ducruet

Here we have Pauline, the eldest daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco, posing for photographers during Paris Fashion Week. We’re loving the whole outfit, but especially the leopard print coat.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Attending a champagne breakfast (but of course), Lady Kitty Spencer teamed a simple cream dress with a beautiful leopard print coat. This instantly took her outfit from drab to fab, and we shall definitely be following suit.

