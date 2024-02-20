Princess Diana was the original Mob Wife - here's proof

Princess Diana was arguably the most famous style icon of all time. She single-handedly nailed every single fashion fad that she showcased but not only that, she also was a trend-setter (remember she rocked cycling shorts and oversized sweatshirts before Kim Kardashian was even a thing?)

Many fashionistas check out the archives of the former wife of King Charles for outfit inspiration daily, and it's easy to see why. She looked phenomenal in pretty much everything.

With that in mind, we think the royal was the original Mob Wife muse. Yes, you read that right. Right now, the Mob Wife aesthetic hasn't just taken over social media, but also the wardrobes of some of our favourite celebrities. Take a quick scroll on Instagram and TikTok and you will find a flurry of influencers and actors stepping out in the bold look, which includes fur, leopard print, sassy sunglasses and dark colours.

Now, Diana often wore eye-catching fur coats. She loved a fancy hat. She repped red nails, black eyeliner, loved a bouncy blow dry and had a penchant for leopard print and fancy patent designer bags. Bingo!

So here's the hard evidence of Diana sporting everything glam and mobster back in the day.

Fur coat © Getty First up, the beauty was pictured here in Germany back in 1987, wearing this super glam oversized coat with a faux fur collar and sleeves along with a matching faux fur hat. Check out the gold earrings too!

Red nails and black eyeliner © Getty/Tim Graham We all know that the Mob Wife beauty look is the literal opposite of the Clean Girl aesthetic, known for minimal makeup and natural nails. Red talons and lashings of eyeliner are where it's at, and Diana had a penchant for both.

Bold sunglasses © Getty In 1989, Diana was spotted in Abu Dhabi with then-husband Prince Charles. Diana looked incredible in her Catherine Walker pink suit but also these super chic white shades! Such a confident, superstar vibe.

Leopard Print Diana always loved a bit of leopard, and these photographs of the Princess in the Caribbean personify that idea. The costume and matching sarong were totally chic - didn't she look sensational?

Gold Jewellery © Getty/Anwar Hussein Diana's most instantly recognisable pieces of jewellery were of course her engagement ring which now belongs to the Princess of Wales, as well as her chunky gold earrings. The Mob Wife gal loves over-the-top, gold trinkets and Diana was rarely without her statement pieces, which always had the Midas touch.

Power Suit © Getty/Anwar Hussein And lastly, the power suit. Think shoulder pads, a sleek cut, preferably in a dark colour, and of course, it has to be figure hugging. Diana worked the lot back in 1995. This super smart black suit and Versace crocodile skin handbag wouldn't look out of place today. Check out the pearls, gold bracelet and big blow dry too! Soprano ladies eat your heart out….

HELLO! spoke to celebrity stylist Martine Alexander to sum up the trend and how we can incorporate it into our existing wardrobes.

"The Mob Wife aesthetic is the total opposite of the continuing trend of SS24, quiet luxury. In fact, you couldn't get further from the trend. More is more in the Mob. If you're looking for inspo, have a look at the wives in films such as Goodfellas and The Sopranos.

"Your colour palette needs to include leopard print, black, cream, metallics, bold colours and rich fabrics such as fur, velvet, sequins and silk. Supersized gold earrings, black sunglasses and a long faux fur coat are essentials. Leopard print is a big trend this season so you'll easily be able to find it."

When it comes to tips on rocking the look, Martine likes to keep it sustainable. She explained: "Raid the charity shops or a vintage emporium for a longline fur coat! They're always available and they won't break the bank. I love Sew & So Vintage for one-off pieces. Also, check out your mum or grandma's wardrobe for some fabulosity and then team it with your own bodycon dresses and suits."