Lady Kitty Spencer shocks in 80s style lilac suit and do you know what? We love it

Lady Kitty Spencer's fashion career is getting bigger and bigger by the day. Not only is she the UK ambassador for Bulgari jewellery – but she's also the face of Italian powerhouse Dolce & Gabbana. The niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales has also featured in a variety of high-end publications, and her latest project is a fabulous shoot with Japanese Vogue. Sharing a series of high octane pictures on Instagram of the piece (which was shot at London's Claridge's) we loved her gorgeous lilac suit – which was quite a new look for the model. The 27-year-old is known for her love of floral dresses but the co-ord set had contrasting coral piping detail, and a retro, 80s vibe about it.

September has been a very busy month so far for the blonde bombshell. Last week, Kitty was in Moscow, for the launch of Bulgari's first exhibition at the Kremlin Museum.

Prince William and Harry's cousin shared lots of behind the scenes snaps on her Instagram feed of the night, including the mouth-watering three course dinner and sumptuous Roman décor. But what REALLY interested us was of course, her choice of attire – a sexy sheer black, off-the-shoulder dress by D&G which looked hugely similar to the famous 'revenge dress' that her aunt Princess Diana wore to the Serpentine summer party in 1994.

There is no doubt about it – Kitty and Diana look hugely similar with their big blue eyes, blonde hair and regal style. Kitty was HFM’s cover girl last year, and she spoke about her late aunt’s influence in the fashion industry.She said: "I think she's iconic ... I suppose it's such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion."

