The sweet touch behind Sarah Ferguson's mother-of-the-bride outfit This is a perfect mother-of-the-bride look

Sarah Ferguson looked absolutely stunning as she attended her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday. The mother-of-the-bride was in her element as she arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor, smiling and waving to onlookers. Sarah opted for a gorgeous emerald green dress by local Windsor designer Emma Louise Design and she's wearing a Jess Collet hat. But it was her bag that we're all talking about - her clutch is vintage Manolo Blahnik and belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes, who carried it at her own wedding when she married Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York wore her famous auburn hair in an updo and went for a trademark smokey eyes and nude lips makeup look.

The former wife of Prince Andrew has made no secret of the fact she is delighted that Jack is joining the family. In between helping Eugenie prep for the big day, she has found the time to stay in touch with those who have sent their well wishes to her and her family. One royal fan's day was made when she received a card in the post from Sarah featuring Eugenie and Jack on the front, which was signed off with a handwritten note, which read "Bestest wishes, Sarah."

The message in her card read: "Thank you so much for your thoughtful letter and kind wishes. It is wonderful to see and be part of such great and happy news." She added: "As you may well guess we are very excited and thrilled to welcome Jack into our family. Eugenie and Jack make a beautiful couple; full of love, kindness and fun. They light up the room when they enter. We are so lucky that they found one another."

It was recently revealed that the kind-hearted royal comforted the parents of a girl who died from a Pret a Manger sandwich. During a flight back to Britain from France, Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse were seated in front of the mum-of-two as they were bringing their daughter's body back home. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse tragically passed away, aged 15, after suffering an allergic reaction from a Pret A Manger baguette containing sesame seeds which had not been labelled on the packaging. Tanya revealed that Sarah had approached the couple in the airport lounge and had asked them why they looked so upset. Nadim and Tanya were also invited to the royal wedding on Friday.

