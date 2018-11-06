Duchess Camilla is pretty in pastels in glamorous gown for Ghana state dinner Check out those diamonds, too…

The Duchess of Cornwall has done it again! Camilla looked elegant as ever at a state dinner in Ghana on Monday evening, choosing a sugary baby pink gown for the formal occasion – and of course, plenty of diamond jewellery from her incredible personal collection. It's her second ultra-formal look during the nine-day royal tour, and we reckon she's nailed it with the sparkling floor-length dress, which also features a pretty lace appliqué detail at the sleeves, and a flattering v-neck neckline. Love.

Camilla looked gorgeous in the baby pink gown

The Duchess chose her favourite gold clutch bag to accessorise the outfit, and also wore a matching pair of diamond earrings to her pretty pendant necklace. Since you can never have too much sparkle, she wore two glittering bracelets, too – a woman after our own heart! As usual, she wore her signature flicked-out blow dry and soft, natural makeup for the dinner with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

MORE: Duchess Camilla just floored us with this stunning chiffon gown

Loading the player...

We think Camilla may have even caught a few rays during her time in West Africa, since her skin has looked increasingly golden and glowing as the trip continues. The royal couple arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, and will carry on their busy schedule in the cities of Abuja and Lagos – where no doubt Camilla will continue to show off her summery wardrobe staples.

MORE: Duchess Kate and Camilla wore the same special jewel this week - and it's very meaningful

On Sunday, she chose to recycle one of her favourite floral dresses for her day out in Kumasi, Ghana - made by one of her go-to designers Fiona Clare, its pretty pansy print features flashes of green, pink and yellow. Camilla is clearly as much of a fan of thrifty fashion as Duchesses Kate and Meghan, since she has worn the dress a number of times since 2011 – she also owns the same silhouette in a number of prints. She chose the exact dress as recently as July for a visit to Wales with Prince Charles, in fact teaming it with exactly the same pair of shoes she did on Sunday. Well, if it ain't broke and all that…