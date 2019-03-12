How Meghan Markle helped this six-year-old raise £8,000 for charity The Meghan effect is REAL and it’s doing the world good!

We LOVE to copy the Duchess of Sussex’s impeccable style but unfortunately, our budget often doesn’t stretch to royal tiaras and designer ball gowns (sob). However, do you remember when Meghan was gifted a very sweet necklace by a boy during her royal tour of Australia back in November? Six-year-old Gavin who gave the Duchess the special piece of jewellery has continued to sell the handmade products...and has now raised over £8,000 for charity.

Gavin makes the necklaces to sell around the world

After Gavin gave Meghan the necklace, he received orders from all around the world on imadeyouanecklace.com, where people could buy the same gilded pasta design. He has now raised a staggering AUD$15,000 (over £8,000), which he has donated to Mercy Perinatal, in memory of his stillborn sister. They’ve now developed a blood test that can determine which babies are at risk of stillbirth and deliver them safely - and has even been for a tour of the lab to see the work being done.

Gavin got to look at the lab to see where the donations are going

His mother, Rowan spoke exclusively to HELLO!, saying: "Gavin hasn’t changed one bit since this all began. He’s always been such an honest, empathetic and positive boy, who is only ever looking out for everyone else. None of the attention has altered him in any way. A typical morning with Gav would be him wanting to help us all get ready for school or work, hold the lift door open for anyone who comes in or out and then the next minute, inspecting the marble wall in the lift for any diamonds!"

Meghan wore the necklace alongside Harry for the rest of the day

He loves the royal family (it seems, nearly as much as us!), and especially adores the Queen. Rowan recalls: "He sent the Queen a letter recently with one of his gold pasta necklaces enclosed and was delighted when he received a letter back from Buckingham Palace. It mentioned that the Queen had read his letter and was glad to know of his initiative and touched by his warm message of affectionate loyalty. He absolutely treasures the letter and is so happy that she replied."

Gavin has gifted the necklace to the Queen as well

So can we expect different designs? His mum weighs in: "We’ve thrown around the idea of coming up with alternative designs for him to try but dear little Gav says that he wants everything to be exactly the same as Meghan’s necklace and that’s the whole reason why they’re selling, because everyone wants what she’s wearing."

So, who’s got their necklace? A sweet design, a charitable cause, AND to own a piece of jewellery that Meghan and the Queen already have? Sign. Us. Up.

