The royal guest you might have missed at the 2019 Met Gala She blended right in...

There were plenty of starry guests at Monday night's Met Gala, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, but amongst them was one royal guest fashion fans might have missed - Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi, who is a regular at the annual fundraiser. The mother of two, who is eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco, wore a stunning ruffled dress by Saint Laurent, with a high-low hem and subtle metallic detailing. It's thought that Charlotte sat at the Saint Laurent table with creative director Anthony Vaccarello and his other muses including Miley Cyrus, Amber Valletta and Demi Moore. Wow!

Charlotte attended the 2019 gala in Saint Laurent

Some royal fans were hoping to see Princess Beatrice attend the gala, too, since she made a surprise appearance on the carpet in 2018. In one of her most memorable fashion moments, she chose a bright purple Alberta Ferretti gown that made her look like a Grecian goddess - and went perfectly with the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' theme.

Either way, we still got our dose of royal fashion from Charlotte, who was announced as one of the faces of Saint Laurent in 2018. At the previous year's Met Gala, she again rocked a mini dress by the French fashion house - while in 2016, she wore a stunning rainbow Gucci gown. Other royals who have been guests at the fashion ball in the past have included Princess Diana, Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

Princess Beatrice at the 2018 gala

As always, the gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and trust us, it's not easy to get an invite. Each guest is chosen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, so there's no sneaking your way on the list. This year's theme is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'. Explaining the theme, the Met's official website said: "Through more than 250 objects dating from the seventeenth century to the present, The Costume Institute's spring 2019 exhibition will explore the origins of camp's exuberant aesthetic. Susan Sontag's 1964 essay 'Notes on 'Camp' provides the framework for the exhibition, which examines how the elements of irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion."

