Charlotte Casiraghi dazzles in sequin slip dress with dramatic split at star-studded royal gala

Charlotte Casiraghi is a notable style maven renowned for her chic sense of style. She's a regular at fashion shows and has a lifelong love affair with Chanel's couture creations.

And on Saturday evening, the 37-year-old struck sartorial gold in a beautiful silk slip dress adorned with sequins and intricate beading as she stepped out to attend the 68th edition of the Bal de la Rose held in Monaco.

© Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi donned a cream silk dress adorned with glittering blue and silver sequins

For the disco-themed annual event, held to raise funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, Charlotte looked every inch the belle of the ball in a pearl-hued silk dress complete with royal blue and silver sequins, sparkling spaghetti straps and a dramatic split running down the front.

© Getty Images Princess Caroline's daughter elevated her look with bold eyeliner

Princess Caroline's daughter teamed her glamorous frock with a pair of black heels and a black satin clutch to boot. She wore her glossy chocolate locks in a half-up, half-down style and highlighted her pretty features with bold winged eyeliner, pink blusher and a touch of rosy lipstick.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene debuted a new 1920s-inspired hairstyle

Also in attendance was Princess Charlene of Monaco and her husband Prince Albert. The duo appeared in high spirits throughout the evening as they mingled with the likes of Gloria Gaynor, French designer Christian Louboutin and Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

WATCH: The young movers and shakers of Monaco

Dressed to impress, former Olympic swimmer Charlene, 46, rocked a pink belted jumpsuit crafted by Elie Saab. Whilst she let her disco-inspired outfit do the talking, the mother-of-two also dazzled attendees with a bold new bob featuring a soft, feminine fringe and blonde highlights.

Prince Albert, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a smart tuxedo and a scarlet bow tie.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2024

The Monaco Rose Ball was created by Princess Grace of Monaco in 1954. The annual event takes place every March and provides an opportunity for international high society individuals to gather in an ambience of "radiance and festivity".

It is a charity event with all proceeds raised going to the Princess Grace Foundation which was set up in 1964. According to the organisation's website "the Foundation was created to honour the legacy of His wife, Princess Grace, an independent American woman, Oscar-winning Hollywood icon, and the globally beloved Princess of Monaco.

© Getty Images The dress code for this year's Rose Ball was 'disco'

"After Her tragic death, Her family wanted to create an organization that reflected Her love for Her native country and Her profound dedication to the arts. During Her reign, Princess Grace brought arts and culture to Monaco while also quietly supporting countless American performing and film artists."