Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer looked amazing at the Met Gala - see her look! We can't wait to see what she dresses Meghan in next...

Clare Waight-Keller, the woman responsible for wowing us all with the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress in May 2018, took to the pink carpet at the Met Gala on Monday evening and seriously wowed. Often with fashion designers, we talk about what their clients are wearing, but for the Met Gala, this is a night when the fashion designers can rival the celebs with their outfits.

Arriving hand-in-hand with Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot, who she styled for the annual event, Clare looked incredible wearing her own Givenchy label, but it was the pearl headband that made us go wow. We sure hope to see Meghan wearing this while on-duty when she’s back from maternity leave.

Earlier in the evening, the 48-year-old fashion designer took time out of her getting-ready process to wish her royal client - and friend - on the birth of her baby boy. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Huge congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their little boy. Such wonderful news and I can’t wait to meet baby Sussex.” The photo she shared was of Harry and Meghan, and Meghan was, of course, wearing Givenchy.

Gal Gadot, who Clare styled for the New York event, wore a white guipure lace cape dress by Givenchy Haute Couture, which showed hints of the black silk knit bodysuit underneath. It’s believed she was wearing Tiffany & Co. jewellery worth over $200,000. Wow!

