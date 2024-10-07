Royal Style Watch: from Princess Kate's fitted suit to Meghan Markle's halterneck gown

With autumn style in full swing, we relish all the royal sartorial choices that lie ahead of us this October.

September gave us a taste of the royal style set's A/W vibes as we embrace the cooler weather, with highlights including Duchess Sophie's leather trousers and Queen Letizia's belted denim.

To welcome in the new month, the Princess of Wales made a welcome appearance at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince William - and looked so radiant.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this October? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

Meghan Markle © Shutterstock Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was an absolute siren in red as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 in her Carolina Herrera with a plunging neckline. She removed the full ball gown skirt and embraced the thigh-split style.

Duchess Sophie © Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Guides during a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, visited the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey for planned contact with the International Space Station. She wowed in a chic chocolate brown fitted blazer styled with unexpected teal trousers and her go-to Gianvito Rossi boots in brown suede to match her snakeskin clutch.

Queen Mary © Kongehuset Queen Mary styled the shirt dress with tan heels Queen Mary of Denmark, 52, looked so chic during a visit to the public school Centro Educacional do Lago in Brazil. She wore a blue and white striped shirt dress from Stella Jean with a collared neckline and rolled sleeves. She styled the day dress with tan heels and a patterned raffia belt.

Princess Charlene © Eric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene wore joggers to a charity event Princess Charlene of Monaco, 46, broke with convention when she stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco. DISCOVER: Princess Kate's shoulder-baring gown was her slinkiest look to date She wore an unexpected taupe knitted hoodie with black joggers and designer white trainers.