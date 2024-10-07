Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Style Watch: from Kate Middleton's fitted suit to Meghan Markle's slinky gown
meghan markle, princess kate, duchess sophie with autumn leaf backdrop© Getty

Royal Style Watch: from Princess Kate's fitted suit to Meghan Markle's halterneck gown

Duchess Sophie and Queen Mary reign supreme in the royal style set in October 2024

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
With autumn style in full swing, we relish all the royal sartorial choices that lie ahead of us this October.

September gave us a taste of the royal style set's A/W vibes as we embrace the cooler weather, with highlights including Duchess Sophie's leather trousers and Queen Letizia's belted denim.

To welcome in the new month, the Princess of Wales made a welcome appearance at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince William - and looked so radiant.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this October? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

Princess Kate

Prince William and Kate posing with Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna© Instagram
Prince William and Kate at Windsor

The Princess of Wales, 42, looked so elegant as she was photographed alongside her husband Prince William following an investiture ceremony at Windsor - her first public engagement since the Wimbledon final in July.

Kate wore her burgundy Roland Mouret suit with a tan fine knit top and the 'Temple of Heaven' statement earrings from Cassandra Goad.

Meghan Markle

woman posing in red dress© Shutterstock
Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was an absolute siren in red as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 in her Carolina Herrera with a plunging neckline. 

She removed the full ball gown skirt and embraced the thigh-split style.

Duchess Sophie

The Duchess of Edinburgh walking in blazer and teal trousers© Alamy
The Duchess of Edinburgh joined Guides during a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, visited the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey for planned contact with the International Space Station.

She wowed in a chic chocolate brown fitted blazer styled with unexpected teal trousers and her go-to Gianvito Rossi boots in brown suede to match her snakeskin clutch.

Queen Mary

Queen Mary in shirt dress with tan heels smiling with women in white© Kongehuset
Queen Mary styled the shirt dress with tan heels

Queen Mary of Denmark, 52, looked so chic during a visit to the public school Centro Educacional do Lago in Brazil. She wore a blue and white striped shirt dress from Stella Jean with a collared neckline and rolled sleeves.

She styled the day dress with tan heels and a patterned raffia belt.

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene wearing joggers walking holding dog© Eric Mathon / Palais princier
Princess Charlene wore joggers to a charity event

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 46, broke with convention when she stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco.

She wore an unexpected taupe knitted hoodie with black joggers and designer white trainers.

