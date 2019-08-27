We've found Duchess Kate's Sunday best coat - and it's ideal for autumn We are a big fan of Kate's coats...

We love seeing the royal family head to church - they always look so regal! On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied the Queen to a service at Balmoral. The Cambridges stayed with the monarch at her Scottish residence for the bank holiday weekend, having flown up from their home on Thursday, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. We spied William and Kate in the same car as the Queen before meeting up with the rest of the royal family and we couldn't take our eyes off Kate's coat. Despite the warm weather, she cosied up in a navy blue, double-breasted design and a funky hat. According to online site What Kate Wore, the coat looks to be from Guinea London and costs £535. We loved the tailored shape and the statement buttons; it gives us total military vibes.

Kate looked chic in her smart coat

Kate isn't the only member of the royal family that loves this brand - back in March, Zara Tindall looked super stylish at the Cheltenham races with her mother Princess Anne, wearing a fabulous navy blue coat by Guinea London which set her back a cool £425.

Zara Tindall has also been spotted in a Guinea London coat

Known as the 'Piccadilly', the coat was made in a classic Navy Herringbone - one of the brand's House Tweeds - and was cut in a flared shape. Zara also looked to be wearing a simple dress underneath her glam coat, and added knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman and a quilted Chanel handbag. So chic...

Sunday's outing to church saw Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attend, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, along with their daughter Lady Louise.

Princess Anne was also in attendance with her husband Timothy Laurence, and Anne's son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn. What a set! We noticed that Camilla was steps ahead with her headgear, wearing a bright red fascinator that came with funky feathers.

