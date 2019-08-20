Royal dupe! Kate's ruffle dress is just like River Island's £20 sale frock A dead ringer!

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a first-rate summer wardrobe. Cast your mind back to June, when the wife of Prince William attended a photography workshop with her patronage Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society. As always, her outfit was on point; she rocked a beautiful ruffle dress that featured a striking paisley print by Ridley London. Although Kate does enjoy the high street from time-to-time, this frock set her back £449. Yikes! Don't worry though, River Island have a fabulous look-alike that costs just £20 in the brand's summer sale. It has a similar print and even has ruffles on the hem. Be quick though; there's only few sizes left.

We loved Kate's Ridley London dress

The mother-of-four always knows how to accessorise and added a pair of wedge espadrilles with the outfit, and of course, wore her hair loose and flowing (no doubt a result of one of her famous blow-dries.

GET THE LOOK! £20, River Island

Speaking of Kate's hair - we last saw the royal at the King's Cup sailing regatta and it looked as if she had had a hair makeover! Gone was the epic, coiffed curls, replaced with funky beachy waves, and she appeared to have had a dose of blonde highlights. Was it the result of her summer holiday to Mustique, or a glam salon appointment? Who knows...

When Kate famously had a fringe cut in back in 2015, the hairdresser behind the chop was Richard Ward - and he also has preened Kate's hair many times in the past, giving her that fabulous Chelsea blow-dry we all know and love. One of his top tips to get a mane like Kate's is velcro rollers. He told HELLO! in 2011: "For Kate's style of curls, I'd probably suggest using large rollers to create the best effect. But if you have thinner hair, opt for the medium size."

