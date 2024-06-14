Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall stuns in cinched little black dress alongside husband Mike
Zara Tindall dazzles in cinched little black dress alongside husband Mike

Princess Anne's daughter and son-in-law enjoyed a child-free night in the capital

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It is rare that Zara and Mike Tindall leave their home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire for a night in the capital. 

However, Thursday night was an exception to the rule as the King's niece, 43, and her rugby star husband, 45, were spotted on the red carpet ahead of a special screening of Federer: Twelve Final Days at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. 

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend the "Federer: Twelve Final Days" Special Screening© Getty
Mike and Zara Tindall stepped out for the Federer film screening

The Princess Royal's daughter looked as elegant as ever in the 'Versailles Leaf Embellished Midi Dress' from Rebecca Vallance. The slinky black number was fitted at the waist and boasted enormous puffed sleeves which had a regal air.

Zara posing for photo at Federer film screening© Getty
Zara looked beautiful in a Rebecca Vallance dress

The mother-of-three was last seen wearing the chic Rebecca Vallance number in Australia when she attended the Magic Millions Racing Women Achievement Awards in January.

Zara and Mike Tindall at the Magic Millions Racing Women Achievement Awards © Splash
Zara wowed in a black midi dress by Rebecca Vallance, while Mike rocked a beige suit jacket and black tie

The gold embellishments elevated Zara's look to the next level with the help of a matching textured clutch bag from Strathberry which had apt gold hardware. 

The stylish royal also donned the ‘Forever Marilyn’ black pumps from Aquazurra which featured cut-outs at the ankle and subtle tassel detailing. Meghan Markle wore a nearly identical pair in 2018 when opened 'Oceania' at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Meghan Markle closing car door in black dress© Getty
Meghan Markle also adores Aquazurra heels

The finishing touches were added to Zara's look in the form of a short black manicure, a simple watch, and glitzy gold earrings.

Zara Tindall bag and watch details© Getty
Zara accessorised with a gold clutch and dark nail polish

The former Olympian's hair was styled in a loosely waved bob and she wore a subtly glamorous makeup look featuring a glossy nude lip and shimmery eyes.

Zara Tindall wearing gold earrings© Getty
Zara opted for a smoky eye makeup look

Meanwhile, her former athlete husband looked smart in a black blazer and tie to match his black shoes, and a pair of beige chinos. 

Mike Tindall in for a dapper black blazer with Zara in black dress© Getty
Mike Tindall opted for a dapper black blazer

Zara's LBD collection

Zara's chosen dress from Thursday night is not the only one in her repertoire. The royal looked stunning as she stepped out to support her cousin Princess Eugenie last November at The Anti Slavery Collective's Inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre. 

Zara stepped out to support Eugenie at her Anti Slavery Collective Winter Gala in November© Getty
Zara Tindall supported Princess Eugenie in a chic black dress

Prince William's cousin wore an ankle-length fit and flare gown with a sharp collar and puffed sleeves once again. 

Natalie Pinkham, Princess Eugenie of York and Zara Tindall© Dave Benett
Natalie Pinkham was seen alongside Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall

Zara also proved her penchant for a puffed sleeve last November when she was seen alongside the famed designer herself at a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods. 

Zara Tindall and Rebecca Vallance attend a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods © Getty
Zara Tindall and Rebecca Vallance celebrated in LBDs

The royal looked showstopping in Rebecca's 'Eva' dress - a round-necked number with cut-outs on each side of the waistline which were adorned with pearl and diamanté beading. 

Zara Tindall attends a VIP breakfast celebrating the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods on November 14, 2023 in London, England.© Getty
Zara Tindall looked incredible in the vampy LBD

Once again, Zara rocked her Aquazurra heels but opted to sweep her sandy blonde locks away from her face in a low updo.

