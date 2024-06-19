Zara Tindall's butter yellow organza gown and boater hat declared 'best dressed' at Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall brought smiles and sartorial splendour to Berkshire as she epitomised sunshine in a butter yellow dress at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Attending the first race day of the illustrious event, Zara, 43, turned heads in a lemon-hued 'Masai' dress from Laura Green London.

Complete with a collared neckline, organza sleeves and a fitted, corset-like bodice, the royal ranked high in the style stakes as she dazzled alongside her husband, Mike Tindall.

© Mark Cuthbert Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse

As per the Royal Enclosure's strict sartorial rules, Zara opted for a bespoke boater hat crafted by Sarah Cant for her choice of millinery, adding a white clutch from Sauvereign and blush suede pumps from Emmy London.

The former Olympian pinned her platinum blonde hair into an intricate updo, letting a romantic curl frame her delicate features.

© Mark Cuthbert The royal looked radiant in a butter-yellow ensemble

Royal style fans rushed to comment on the mother-of-three's "impeccable" ensemble, taking to Instagram page @royalfashionpolice to share their thoughts.

"She’s consistently the best dressed of the Brit royals," declared one fan, as another wrote: "She looks impeccable! That color suits her complexion beautifully."

Zara's breathtaking look was courtesy of her long-time stylist, Annie Miall. Thanks to Annie's sartorial expertise, it's clear to see that Zara has found her winning fashion formula as she continues to reign supreme in the style stakes at royal events.

© David Davies - PA Images Zara opted for a puff-sleeve dress from Laura Green

In the years since Zara appointed Annie, an Australian-born stylist with an impressive list of celebrity clients on her roster, the royal's style has shifted to welcome more figure-flattering tailoring, pastel prints and grand organza detailing by designers such as Rebecca Vallance and Laura Green.

Marvellous millinery and pageantry at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is considered to be the most glamorous occasion in the royal family's calendar.

Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, recently revealed on Lord Ping's podcast that it was considered to be the "Christmas" of the royal's social agenda.

© James Whatling Carole and Michael Middleton seen on the second day of Royal Ascot

"The King definitely enjoys the horse racing and he attends all of the different events and we've seen him at lots of meetings. I still think the late Queen was more into that part of what she did, she loved horses," added Grant.

"The King does as well, but it's slightly less. I don't think we'll see The King jumping up and down and running around the royal box when they have a winner, so it's slightly different."