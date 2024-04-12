Princess Anne delights in slim-fit trousers amid royal first

Princess Anne continued her reign as the hardest-working royal this week, heading to Rosyth in Scotland for a visit to HMS Venturer, a ship she sponsors, which is currently being built in Fife.

The 73-year-old donned a smart ensemble for the occasion, which the Royal Navy confirmed was the Princess' first visit to the ship. Never one to look anything less than impeccable, Princess Anne opted to wear a smart pair of slim-fit trousers, accessorised with a jaunty royal purple neckerchief and a cosy-looking tweed coat – perfect for Scotland's chilly climes.

Her Royal Highness' coat is remarkably similar shade and cut to the one she wore on Easter Sunday, with the light green clearly a favourite of the fashion-forward Princess. While her Easter coat reached down to her knees, her most recent outerwear was a shorter jacket style, though both have statement collars.

© Getty Princess Anne wore a similar coloured coat for Easter

During her Easter appearance, the Princess Royal wore cowboy-inspired brown suede boots with trendy tassels, but to tour a ship, she went for more practical footwear, opting for flat shoes perfect for stomping around a navy vessel.

The ship itself has an account on X, formerly known at Twitter, and the page shared photos of Princess Anne's visit, writing along the cheery snaps: "Privileged to welcome Venturer's sponsor, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to the Ship for the first time."

A known fan of all things nautical, Princess Anne met the people responsible for constructing the warship, as well as the sailors who will be working on the ship, ready to serve around the globe.

While this is the first time Princess Anne has visited the ship, they are likely to spend much time together over the years, with the royal set to be invited to key moments in HMS Venturer’s life, such as the naming and commissioning ceremonies. The royal will also receive regular updates on the ship’s deeds and the activities of the around 115 men and women on board.

© Chris Jackson Princess Anne loves mint green

Delighted to host Princess Anne, Commander Chris Cozens, the ship's Senior Naval Officer commented: "We welcome Her Royal Highness once again into the Royal Navy family.”

LOOK: Princess Anne can't stop wearing these knee-high boots – and they're so versatile

We look forward to seeing Princess Anne on her next royal outing – she'd doing a fabulous job holding the fort!