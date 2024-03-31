Princes Anne turns heads in recycled coat and vibrant feathered beret at Easter service

The Princess Royal was a vision of regal elegance as she stepped out in Windsor on Easter Sunday.

Wearing a lime-green wool coat that has been in her wardrobe since at least 2015, the sister of King Charles cut an elegant figure as she joined her royal family at St George's Chapel for the annual Easter Matins service.

Princess Anne, 73, added caramel-hued suede boots to her look, accessorising with brown leather gloves and a brown saddle bag.

Displaying her sartorial prowess, the Princess Royal wore a forest green beret-style hat adorned with an emerald bow and black feathers.

© Getty Princess Anne looked lovely in mint green

She perched the headpiece atop her signature chignon hairstyle, and added a flash of red lipstick to complete her elegant ensemble.

The Princess Royal's thrifty style credentials have long hailed her as an embodiment of sustainable fashion.

© Getty The Princess Royal chose to recycle a coat from her own wardrobe for the occasion

Paired with her ability to maintain beautiful garments for several decades, the Princess has been known to recycle clothes first debuted in her twenties, and wear precious royal jewels that formerly belonged to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Princess Anne arrived at St George's chapel with Sir Timothy Laurence

The occasion marks the King's first major public outing since he received his cancer diagnosis. Acting as a pillar of strength by his side, Princess Anne showed her unwavering loyalty to her brother by joining him at church.

Her appearance comes after the mother-of-two attended four engagements in one day last week, in light of taking on extra royal duties to cover King Charles and the Princess of Wales amid their ongoing health concerns.

A member of the public shouted "Happy Easter" outside St George's chapel, to which the King gestured with his arm and responded: "And to you."

© Getty Images The royal couple were pictured beaming from ear to ear

The monarch appeared in high spirits for the significant outing, beaming as he entered the church with his wife, Queen Camilla by his side.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were not at the service, marking the first time in several years that William and Kate have been absent from the annual occasion.

The Wales family are understood to be spending the Easter holidays together in private as they adjust to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, which was discovered in post-operative tests after major abdominal surgery.