We're still not over the Duchess of Cambridge's elegant yet simple monochrome outfit she wore on Wednesday, which saw her pull one of her white Reiss coats out of her pre-Duchess wardrobe. However, Kate gave us no time to process the fabulous addition to her royal tour wardrobe before she stepped out in another head-turning outfit on Wednesday evening. The mother-of-three, 38, and her husband Prince William, 37, looked incredible in their formalwear as they attended a reception in central Dublin hosted by Tanaiste, Simon Coveney - with Kate making another case for pre-loved fashion in a retro dress!

Looking as lovely as ever, Kate donned a vintage Oscar De La Renta midi, which featured a pretty polka-dot print and contrast ruffle neckline. What a gorgeous look, and a nod to sustainable fashion, too! The royal also wore her hair styled in a pretty ponytail updo, and carried her Jimmy Choo 'Celeste' clutch bag.

It's hard to believe that this was the second glam outfit she has worn during the royal tour of Ireland. Considering it is only a three-day trip, we're thoroughly impressed with the amount of outfit inspiration she has managed to pack into such a short amount of time! On Tuesday night, she attended a special reception at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar wearing a green glittery midi dress with a feminine ruffled hem and black heels from The Vampire's Wife, a brand loved by celebs and royals alike.

Wednesday's reception follows a very busy day of engagements for William and Kate, who started their day with a visit to Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, in Temple Bar. Sporting a much more casual outfit than her evening look, the Duchess wore black jeans, heeled boots, a polka-dot blouse and a classic cream Reiss coat.

The royal couple then went on to Savannah House in County Kildare, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, before doing a quick outfit change for their visit to Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre. They swapped their smart black heeled boots and brown suede shoes for more mud-friendly footwear, with Kate opting for her trusty tasselled Penelope Chilvers boots.

