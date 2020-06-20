Meghan Markle’s go-to Strathberry handbags are now 50% off. Yes, really. Act quickly because the Duchess’ favourite handbags and totes are up to half off and going fast!

Meghan Markle has a pared-down classic sense of style and that includes her handbags and totes. The Duchess of Sussex tends to go for structured leather bags that will last for seasons to come – a great fashion investment.

One of her favourite handbag designers is Scottish luxury brand Strathberry – and you can get a chic handbag or tote just like Meghan in the label’s summer sale.

RELATED: River Island's new black dress is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes

Edinburgh-based Strathberry shot into the stratosphere when Meghan first carried one of their burgundy colour block totes for her first joint royal visit with Prince Harry in 2017. She proved that the fashion statement wasn’t just a one-off when she attended more royal engagements carrying different Strathberry looks, including their East-West shoulder bag.

Strathberry purses and totes have been It bags since Meghan was spotted carrying them at royal engagements starting in 2017

Every model perfectly fit with Meghan’s taste, with the bags and totes featuring the timeless design, rich colours and signature luxe hardware for which Strathberry has now become known.

RELATED: Shop Meghan Markle's summer fashion style staples

Meghan has the Strathberry East-West bag – a design included in the summer sale! – in green

But you’re going to shop the Strathberry sale, you’d better act quickly! The sought-after designs are quickly selling out, with limited stock available.

The Stylist Mini comes in 14 beautiful colours, from solid tones to this rich patchwork

Stylist Mini in Patchwork links, £325 £162.50, Strathberry

We can definitely see Meghan carrying this beautifully structured bag with sleek gold hardware

Allegro Micro in purple potion, £295 £177, Strathberry

Meghan Markle's East/West handbag comes in an amazing 21 different colours and designs

EAST/WEST MINI in patchwork, £525 £315, Strathberry

A regal Nano tote with the signature Strathberry bar closure is available in ten colours

The Strathberry Nano Tote in Ruby, £325 £292.50, Strathberry

The Duchess of Sussex fell in love with Strathberry colour block totes like this one

The Strathberry Midi Tote in Vanilla and Blue, £545 £436, Strathberry

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.