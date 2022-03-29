Meghan Markle's jaw-dropping handbag collection revealed - and you can shop your faves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Think of Meghan Markle and you immediately think of stylish outfits, chic hairstyles and gorgeous handbags!

Every time the Duchess of Sussex steps out, she rocks an on-trend bag on her arm, and it seems like every handbag Prince Harry's wife carries becomes an instant sell-out.

There is no denying that the former actress has a love for designer handbags; in fact, she has amassed quite an impressive selection.

Don't believe us? Here's a rundown of Meghan Markle's handbag collection, from exclusive luxury looks to more affordable bags that are just as chic.

Meghan's DeMellier Mini Venice

The Duchess stole the world's attention in Cardiff, Wales with royal watchers going wild for her stunning forest green 'Venice' handbag by British leather goods company DeMellier. DeMellier London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh told HELLO!: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

Mini Venice bag, £295 / $395, DeMellier

Meghan's Rejina Pyo 'Nane' bag

Duchess Megan wore the Rejina Pyo 'Nane' bag as she made a surprise appearance at an International Women's Day event in London back in 2020. The knot handle style is still right on trend for spring.

Rejina Pyo 'Nane' bag, various colours, was £475 / $594 now from £162 / $416

Meghan's bargain Oroton

Meghan turned heads at the Commonwealth Youth Forum when she arrived in a stunning nautical outfit, consisting of a cream and black striped dress by Altuzarra, a black blazer by Camilla & Mark and a Zip Top Cross body bag by Australian brand Oroton. Sadly, it's no longer available, but you can shop the similar 'Elsie' style Zip Top Crossbody which costs just £114 ($206) on sale right now.

'Elsie' Zip Top Crossbody, four colours, was £257 / $336 now £114 / $206

Meghan's Everlane leather tote

When Meghan attended the Invictus Games in Toronto with then-boyfriend Prince Harry, she wore a completely simple yet stunningly chic ensemble which consisted of well-cut jeans, a classic white shirt, smart pumps and of course, a fabulous tote bag. The Everlane Day tote in cognac was made from Italian leather and is a wide tote bag that would fit all Meghan's essentials in. It's no longer for sale but you can get the newest incarnation - the Leather Studio Bag.

The Italian Leather Studio Bag in Cognac, £281 / $275, Everlane

Meghan's Victoria Beckham Powder box bag

Meghan stunned royal watchers at Sandringham wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham including the cutest VB Powder Box bag, which was around £1500 but you can now shop on sale on The Outnet for half off!

Victoria Beckham Powder Box bag, was £1450 now £698 / $620, The Outnet

Meghan's Mulberry bags

The Duchess of Sussex has a whole collection of Mulberry bags, including the Clifton shoulder bag, Bayswater tote and the Darley crossbody - which she wore to the 2018 Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The Darley is a favourite of sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, too.

Mulberry Darley bag, £645 / $775, Mulberry

Meghan's Bottega Veneta wallet

While not exactly a handbag, a royal wallet spotting is so rare we just had to include this one! Meghan had a Bottega Veneta woven wallet in her hand while out and about in Los Angeles in December 2021. The royal teamed the classic accessory with an Anine Bing Hunter coat in Brown.

Bottega Veneta women's zip wallet, £620 / $920, Bottega Veneta

Meghan's Strathberry bags - all three of them!

The Duchess if known for her love of Strathberry handbags and is often seen carrying one. Back when Meghan made her first official engagement in Nottingham with Prince Harry, everyone went wild for the classic Strathberry burgundy Midi tote bag that the actress was sporting. The luxury bag by the Scottish label propelled the brand onto a worldwide platform, with the bag, initially, selling out in minutes. These days, though, you can shop it along with Meghan's other two Strathberry bags: she has a pair of Midi totes, one in burgundy and one in tan, and the Strathberry East-West shoulder bag.

Midi tote bag, £545/$770

Meghan's Gucci handbags

On her 2018 tour of Australia, Meghan stepped out for a walkabout in Melbourne carrying her gorgeous Gucci ‘Sylvie’ mini bag, and also wore the Gucci Dionysus bag for an evening event. We're still obsessed.

Gucci Dionysus bag, £775 / $985, Net-a-Porter

Meghan's Diana-inspired Dior 'Lady D'

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Global Citizen Live event in New York City, Meghan wore a beautiful white mini dress from Valentino and accessorised by the Lady D-Lite bag by Christian Dior.

Lady D-Lite Bag, £3,450 / $4,800, Dior

Meghan's Gabriela Hearst bag

Remember when Meghan stepped out in Sussex carrying the gorgeous Gabriela Hearst 'Nina?' bag? Named after music icon Nina Simone, it was an amazing accessory back then at just under £1695. Made in a unique sculptural shape, it unfurled at the top to a smooth suede lining, made from sumptuous satin - a true statement piece.

Meghan's Roger Vivier tote

Who can forget when Meghan was the lady in red – working a stunning Preen gown as she left the studios for the TODAY show and channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn in bold black sunglasses and a Roger Vivier black tote. The timeless design was the type of bag that will never date.

Meghan's Charlotte Elizabeth handbag

We loved this bag! Meghan was photographed with a chic chestnut 'Bloomsbury' bag by British designer Charlotte Elizabeth for a visit to Northern Ireland. Charlotte told HELLO! at the time: 'It is wonderful to see Ms. Meghan Markle wearing Charlotte Elizabeth The Chestnut Bloomsbury today."

Bloomsbury bag, £360 / $482, Charlotte Elizabeth

