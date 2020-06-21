Princess Charlotte steals the show in new family snaps - and we've found her entire high street outfit The young royal has the best casual wardrobe!

Didn't Princess Charlotte look sweet in her denim dungarees in the latest Cambridge family photo? To mark the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday and Father's Day, which fell on the same weekend, royal fans were treated to two new photos of Prince William with his three children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte was pictured with her two siblings and dad Prince William

As they played in the sprawling garden at their Anmer Hall residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, they all wore casual outfits - but Charlotte's bargain high street outfit completely stole the show! Standing on a tree-swing - which was a wedding gift to the royal couple in 2011 - the five-year-old can be seen dressed in pink trainers and denim dungaree shorts, both from John Lewis. Perfect for chasing dad Prince William down to clamber on top of him in the second image!

Canvas trainers, £24.99, John Lewis

Made from soft pure cotton, the sweet denim clothing was embroidered with flowers and animals, including a zebra. Unfortunately, the John Lewis design has already sold out in all sizes, but at least Charlotte's £24.99 canvas trainers are still in stock! To complete the whole outfit, we've tracked down several dungaree alternatives that would be perfect for summer...

Embroidered dungarees, £133, Bonpoint @ Farfetch

Bonpoint is loved by royals and celebrities alike, and we imagine these pretty embroidered dungarees would be one of Kate Middleton's go-to picks for Charlotte - but hurry, the royal-approved design is selling out fast. They start at £133, but there are also plenty of bargain options.

Floral dungaree shorts, £22.95, Gap

For just £22.95, you can get a sweet floral embroidered pair from Gap for children up to the age of five - and since Prince George's T-shirt was from the high street store, we know the Duke and Duchess love to shop there. Meanwhile, while Marks & Spencer also offer several affordable versions that feature little white daisies or lemons, both in the same soft cotton material of Charlotte's clothing.

