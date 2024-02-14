Lady Amelia Spencer exudes regal elegance in a fitted bridal suit

It's been nine months since Lady Amelia Spencer tied the knot with her long-term sweetheart Gregory Mallet, but the Earl of Spencer's daughter is continuing her love affair with bridal-esque couture.

The 31-year-old twin sister of Lady Eliza Spencer exuded bridal-like beauty in a crisp white trouser suit by Michael Kors on Tuesday.

With soft flared trousers, a double-breasted blazer and a healthy dose of diamonds, the late Princess Diana's niece looked breathtaking as she joined a fleet of stars on the front row of the Michael Kors F/W 2024 Fashion Show as part of New York Fashion Week.

© Jamie McCarthy (L) Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show on February 13, 2024 in New York City.

Her sister Amelia wore a similar look in monochromatic black, adding a silk bralette beneath her blazer and wearing her beachy blonde hair in soft waves.

Lady Eliza opted for a clean and minimal makeup look, sweeping her blonde hair into a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

© Gilbert Flores Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer twinned in Michael Kors suits

Her glittering pavé diamond engagement ring and wedding band was on full display, while a pair of diamond drop earrings framed her delicate facial features.

"The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life," Amelia formerly told HELLO!. "He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

The couple wed in a sublime sunset ceremony at Quoin Rock Manor House on a mountaintop in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape last year.

Crafted over two and a half months, Amelia's bespoke Versace gown featured a two-and-a-half metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders, with intricate flower patterns running throughout.

While the Spencer twins may have been just five years old when their beloved aunt, the former Princess of Wales, tragically died in 1997, the stylish duo no doubt take influence from the late royal's timeless sartorial legacy.

© Anwar Hussein Princess Diana wearing Jasper Conran in 1985

Princess Diana always was the princess of power suits long before androgynous dressing became cool.

In 1985, she wore one of her most memorable ensembles, rocking a Jasper Conran cream tuxedo skirt suit, shirt and bow tie on a visit to Florence in 1985.

© Karwai Tang Emma Corrin wearing Miu Miu at The Crown finale celebration

The look later inspired Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in The Crown, to pay homage to the late royal's taste for tailoring at the premiere of the season finale late last year.