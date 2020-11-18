Countess Sophie stuns in skinny jeans as she's pictured during private outing We love her off-duty style!

The Countess of Wessex was pictured during a private outing to help out at a food bank on Thursday, and we got another glimpse at her off-duty style!

Looking lovely in a pair of blue skinny jeans, a black jumper and knee-high boots, Sophie looked effortless in her latest look, which she finished with a floral face mask and her blonde hair tied back in a low ponytail.

The sweet pictures were shared on Twitter by Wokingham Food Bank following the visit, which saw the royal talking to volunteers about their work with the organisation, before helping to pack food parcels with the team.

WATCH: Countess Sophie gives a glimpse of her kitchen at Bagshot Park

The tweet read: "On Thursday 12th November Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex made a private visit to our Foodbank to help out.

"Her Royal Highness spent time talking to volunteers about how they have responded to the Covid-19 emergency."

pic.twitter.com/RMRhHxVg72 — Wokingham Foodbank (@WKGFoodbank) November 17, 2020



The pictures were shared on Twitter

It continued: "They also discussed the long-term impact of the pandemic on struggling households. Volunteers were then delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the Countess as they prepared food parcels for distribution."

Rocking her jeans whilst litter-picking with her family in September

Sophie is no stranger to volunteering, having helped at a number of charities and projects during the first national lockdown in March. As well as helping to make food for NHS workers at a London kitchen, Sophie joined the Hope Hub in Surrey Heath in April, which works to prevent and end homelessness in the area.

Volunteering at a charity shop in June

The Countess also spent time helping out at Shooting Star Children's Hospices' Weybridge charity shop back in June, showing off her summer style in a pair of chic flared white trousers and a navy tunic top.

No doubt Sophie will keep herself busy by volunteering as much as she can during the second UK lockdown, too. We hope to get another peek at her royal wardrobe soon…