Princess Eugenie moves into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage home

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

According to The Sun, the couple, who are expecting their first child in early 2021, moved in two weeks ago, after Meghan and Harry's belongings were removed during the night and shipped to their California mansion.

The publication reports that the Sussexes' five-bed home technically continues to be the Sussex's UK residence, but it is unlikely that the family will live there again in the near future.

The move couldn't have come at a better time for the parents-to-be Eugenie and Jack, as Frogmore Cottage is a stone's throw away from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Royal Lodge home.

The pair, who announced their baby news in September, will no doubt appreciate Prince Harry and Meghan's thoughtful gesture, as Princess Eugenie can be supported by her parents during her last trimester and once she welcomes her first child.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes and little Archie are happily settled in their £11.2million house, situated in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry has always had a great relationship with his cousins

Inside, the house has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use for other members of the family and especially Meghan's mother Doria.

The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children's cottage and a large outdoor pool.