Meghan Markle's Missoma signet ring is 25% off in the Black Friday sale Love Missoma jewellery like Meghan? Race you to the virtual checkout

We can all agree that 2020 has not been the year any of us expected, but it's the little things in life that can really make a difference – like bagging a royal approved piece of jewellery for 25% off!

Black Friday has come early this year, and one brand kicking it off in style is a huge favourite of the Duchess of Sussex.

SEE: Get Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle's style for less with these Black Friday deals

Cult jewellery brand Missoma has launched its sale and is giving customers a huge 25% off everything on the site, including Meghan's beloved gold open heart signet ring, which is set with a white cubic zirconia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The stunning collection of jewels owned by the Royal Family

Instead of the usual price tag of £89, you can now snap it up for a very reasonable £66.75 – did we mention Meghan is a huge fan?

According to the site, "the open heart on this signet ring is a symbol representing emotions of love, passion and friendship. One to wear close to the heart".

MORE: Meghan Markle’s go-to Strathberry handbags are now up to 60% off. Yes, really.

RELATED: The best Black Friday fashion deals that you need to know about

Gold Open Heart Signet Ring, £66.75, Missoma

Meghan was first spotted wearing the signet ring in October 2018 during a visit to Chichester, West Sussex with husband Prince Harry.

While her cream Armani coat, green silk shirt by & Other Stories and matching leather skirt by Hugo Boss won rave reviews, it was her engraved signet ring and delicate gold jewellery that we couldn't take our eyes off.

It is little surprise that Meghan is a huge fan of Missoma jewellery considering it's one of the few retailers 'giving back' on Black Friday.

Meghan was first spotted wearing the ring in 2018

For a third year running, the brand is teaming up with the charity Tree Sisters to offset its carbon footprint. For every order made, they will plant one tree in one of eight diverse ecosystems along the tropical belt to aid reforestation.

Meghan isn't the only royal who is a fan of Missoma jewellery – the Duchess of Cambridge has also been known to wear a piece or two.

Kate's Missoma earrings are finally back in stock

In fact, Kate's pink and gold drop hoop earrings, which she wore back in September during a trip to Brick Lane in London, are also in the Black Friday sale!

MORE: Black Friday early deals and discount codes you need to know about

Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, £63.75, Missoma

When Kate was spotted in them they quickly sold out, but luckily they're now back in stock and have been reduced to £63.75 from £85. We predict another sell-out.

READ: 27 best beauty Black Friday deals: Urban Decay, MAC, Bobbi Brown, NARS & MORE

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.