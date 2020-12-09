Kate Middleton's Christmas Gift List for 2020: 10 presents Prince William might buy her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you looking for something a little bit regal when it comes to Christmas presents this year? Why not look to Kate Middleton for a bit of inspiration? Who wouldn’t want to get a present fit for a (future) Queen?

Read on for our picks of top products that would easily get a place on the Duchess' gift list – we can see Prince William putting any of these under the tree from him and the children.

Donia gemstone bracelet set, £310, Monica Vinader

Kate is a big fan of Monica Vinader’s lovely jewellery – her green onyx Siren Wire earrings are an all-time favourite. So we just know she'd love this bracelet set which she could wear alongside them. It features the brand’s Donia Wide Chain Bracelet in 18ct Gold Vermail and the Donia Gemstone Pendant Charm. Not only does the green onyx match her earrings, it also matches her green-hazel eyes.

Sparkle black lures tweed dress, £275, L.K. Bennet

Any Kate fan worth their salt knows that when the Duchess steps out at a formal event, her footwear brand of choice is L.K. Bennet. Well we think we’ve found the perfect dress to compliment her favourite nude pumps – we can definitely see her in this fab sparkle-infused black lurex tweed dress – she’s sure to approve, since it’s also by the same fab British brand she loves so much.

Ketley waterproof boot, £270, Ariat

These waterproof suede boots by Ariat are the ultimate in fashionable countryside footwear, and we guarantee Kate would be delighted to find them under the Christmas tree. We can imagine her wearing these at any number of the equestrian events she attends, or slipping them on for an off duty family hike around Sandringham estate. Perfect!

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer copper edition with travel bag, £299, John Lewis

Kate would have no problem maintaining those bouncy curls with Dyson’s top of the range hairdryer – and this special copper gift edition comes with a travel bag so she can take it on royal tours and trips.

UNO Extreme card game, 29.99, Amazon

Growing up, The Duchess played family-friendly card game Uno with her siblings Pippa and James Middleton. She's sure to love the new 2020 version then, Uno Extreme which shoots out cards for an exciting frenzied take on the original.

Clarins beautiful lips collection, £22, Clarins

Kate was famously seen at Wimbledon holding Clarins natural lip perfector in Rose Shimmer, so she would no doubt be delighted with this beautiful lips gift set from the brand. It features a mini size of her favourite shade plus a complimenting lippy as well as some lip oil and a red shade water lip stain.

Johanna Basford 2021 weekly colouring planner, £10.28, Amazon

Prince William revealed this year that Kate has a new hobby – she enjoys doing adult colouring books, how very 2020! She is a big fan of Scottish illustrator Johanna Basford so she would no doubt love to unwrap a 2021 planner by the colouring-in pioneer!

The Vampire’s Wife tiered maxi dress, £1,395, Farfetch

Remember Kate’s show-stopping metallic emerald green The Vampire's Wife dress? Well, how about the tiered maxi version in silver-tone lamé? We bet she would approve!

Bordeaux patent croc Mayfair clutch, was £295 now £206, Aspinal

Kate’s favourite Aspinal bag is now available in party-perfect size as a cute clutch. It’s available in a rainbow of colours but we think the Bordeaux patent croc version would go anything. Hurry, it's on sale reduced from £295 to £206!

Merino wool tartan gloves, £18, NotOnTheHighStreet

Kate’s been rocking her tartan scarf this festive season, so we bet she'd love a pair of fitted gloves to match in gorgeous extra-fine merino wool. Check out the cute floral embellishments on the tips of the fingers!

WATCH: Kate Middleton wears festive tartan scarf during surprise visit with William

