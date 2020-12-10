7 jewellery gift ideas we bet will be top of Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle's Christmas list

Carla Challis
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's jewellery collections include earrings and bracelets from Monica Vinader. We bet they’d love these affordable jewellery gifts from the luxury British designer for Christmas 2020.
Yes, Kate Middleton has her pick of precious tiraras royal heirlooms, but both the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle's jewellery collection including plenty of affordable jewellery too. And one of Kate and Meghan's favourite jewellery brands? Monica Vinader, which tops our Christmas lust list too.
Kate loves the versatility of her Siren earrings, dressing them up and down
The Duchesses have both bedecked themselves in pieces from the collection on many an occasion, from Kate Middleton’s favourite Siren Wire earrings, which she's worn on multiple public engagements to Meghan Markle’s cool-girl Linear Bracelet, sported most recently on a Zoom conference.
Since jewellery is always in the number one spot on our Christmas list, we’d hazard a guess that both Kate and Meghan are partial to a present of jewellery too; so we’ve picked the best royal-inspired Monica Vinader pieces we’d gift Kate and Meghan this year.
Shop royal-inspired Monica Vinader Christmas gifts
Siren stud earrings, £100, Monica Vinader
Kate LOVES her Siren Wire earrings in green onyx, and these stud versions would make a great addition to her daily jewellery collection.
Friendship diamond ring, £150, Monica Vinader
Meghan rewears her friendship bracelet constantly, so this adjustable friendship ring would compliment it perfectly.
Engravable Ziggy necklace gift set, £110, Monica Vinader
Personalised jewellery is the most thoughtful of gifts, and this coin necklace can be engraved for free, with either a message, initial, motif or star sign. Kate would love this!
Huggie hoops, £125, Monica Vinader
Both Kate and Meghan are huge fans of huggie hoops; rather than stick to clear diamonds, this pair includes colourful rainbow gemstones to liven up any outfit.
Siren charm ring, £70, Monica Vinader
Another piece to add to Kate's collection is this charming Siren ring; Kate's favourite stone is the green onyx, symbolising protection (plus being the birthstone for May) but there are other stones to choose from, including July's birthstone pink quartz for resilience and mint chryoprase, the birthstone for August and symbolises prosperity.
Diamond climber, £397.50, Monica Vinader
Pearl bracelet set, £195, Monica Vinader
Pearls are a chic alternative to diamonds and one of Kate’s favourite adornments; this pearl bracelet can be customised with different chains or metals for a modern-take on the classic.
