The Queen wears meaningful diamond brooch at Prince Philip's funeral The royal family bid farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday

The Queen paid a sweet tribute to her family at the funeral of her beloved husband Prince Philip on Saturday - wearing her diamond Richmond brooch, which has a special story behind it.

The sparkling piece came from her grandmother Queen Mary's collection, and may well be nostalgic to the Queen as she wore it regularly during her early reign for formal engagements with her husband. She has also worn it to military remembrance events in the past.

The piece features a pearl drop detail, which is interchangeable. The Queen chose to wear the brooch it without it for Saturday's funeral.

The Queen wore the Richmond brooch, once owned by her grandmother, at Prince Philip's funeral

Her Majesty, who is known to send special messages with her outfits, no doubt wanted to wear something that reminded her of the Duke of Edinburgh and their long and happy marriage.

The monarch also added her three-strand pearl necklace and earrings to her outfit, a classic piece that's widely regarded as part of her royal 'uniform'.

Wearing the brooch at 2018's Festival of Remembrance

The Queen led the rest of the royal family in remembering her husband at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

The intimate service, which was reduced to just 30 guests due to the coronavirus restrictions, started with a minute's silence at 3pm.

Wearing the brooch alongside Prince Philip during a coronation visit to New South Wales in 1954

In a touching detail, Prince Philip's coffin was driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

The Duke died peacefully aged 99 last Friday 9 April at Windsor Castle.