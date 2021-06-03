The sweet story behind Kate Middleton's rare citrine ring The jewel was once mistaken for a push present!

The Duchess of Cambridge is rarely seen wearing anything other than her iconic engagement ring and wedding bands, but she does own a stunning citrine jewel, too.

Kate has only been pictured wearing it on a handful of occasions - a number of which came in 2018, shortly after the birth of Prince Louis. She was spotted wearing the sizeable rock to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, later showing it off again during her visit to the Wimbledon championships.

The string of appearances led many to speculate that the yellow ring may have been a push present from her husband Prince William, but in fact, the citrine stone dates back over a decade.

Kate wearing the ring in January 2008 and July 2018

It was HELLO! reader Mary Kathryn who pointed out that the Duchess was pictured wearing the citrine stunner back in January 2008, when she was celebrating her 26th birthday in London.

Kate, who was then Miss Middleton, was pictured in the back of a taxi with her younger sister Pippa as they left Kitts club on Sloane Square. Kitts, which is now closed down, reopened as Tonteria club, and is managed by William's good friend and Prince Louis' godfather, Guy Pelly.

She was also pictured wearing the ring at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

While the citrine ring may not have been a gift from her husband William, Kate has been lavished with several pieces of jewellery from her Prince.

The most iconic item she owns is undoubtedly her engagement ring, which belonged to Princess Diana and which she received upon her engagement in 2010. The striking band features a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds and set in 18-carat white gold.

Kate's most well-known piece of jewellery is her sapphire engagement ring

Prince William also gave Kate a pair of matching sapphire and diamond earrings around the time of their wedding in 2011. The Duchess had them customised into drop earrings and debuted them on her tour of Canada, wearing them on several subsequent occasions over the years.

Prince William gave Kate a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings

For their first Christmas as a married couple, William again treated Kate to jewellery from her favourite designer, Kiki McDonough. The green amethyst earrings he bought are surrounded by diamonds and set in 18-carat yellow gold, and Kate debuted them as she attended the church service on Christmas Day in 2011.