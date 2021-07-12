Zara Tindall's amazing new handbag comes in 16 colours

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall had the best day date on Wednesday with husband Mike at Wimbledon last week. She dressed to impress too, wearing an eye-catching frock by Ralph Lauren.

The blonde royal's frock was cut in an A-line silhouette, and was made from pure silk for a fluid, draped shape. We're loving the bold stripes, cute buttons and barrel cuffs. The dress sold out as soon as the mother-of-three wore it, proving the royal fashion effect is still strong.

Did you notice Zara's cute new, navy blue handbag? She carried the 'Mini Windsor Handbag' by Fairfax & Favor and we think you'll agree, it's a total gem.

The miniature design features small tassels, a detachable leather shoulder strap and internal zipped pocket. It's the perfect handbag for all your day-to-day essentials. Priced at £265, it comes in a whopping sixteen colours from pink to turquoise, and there's even a zebra print version!

Zara carrying her fancy new bag by Fairfax & Favor

Accessorising to perfection, Zara also sported a pair of Rayban sunglasses and a pair of espadrilles by Castaner.

The Mini Windsor, £265, Fairfax & Favor

It's not just Zara that loves these summer shoes, the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted sporting her Castañer shoes on multiple occasions, pairing them with a range of pretty floral dresses, and they have become somewhat of a staple in her wardrobe.

Castaner Carina cotton-canvas wedge espadrilles, £85, Selfridges

Even her sister and style icon Pippa Middleton has been seen strutting around in the popular shoe, not to mention Meghan Markle loves them for summer occasions and was even seen wearing them during her royal tour in 2018.

The 'Carina' style the royal ladies love are made from natural jute rope and come in a beautiful navy colour with ribbon ties that wrap around your ankle. They retail at around £100 and come in a variety of shades.

