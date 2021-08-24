Hurry – Meghan Markle's black ASOS maternity dress is back in stock!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle caused an online frenzy when she stepped out in a black maternity dress from online retailer ASOS. Duchess Meghan wore the £38 frock in New Zealand, during her and husband Prince Harry's three-week royal tour back in October 2018 while pregnant with their son, Archie, 2. Naturally, it quickly sold out but we have good news – its back in stock!

Meghan wore the ASOS maternity dress on a royal tour in 2018

The dress is a great staple for fellow mums-to-be, as it's one of ASOS' most flattering shapes; the 'wiggle' cut features a scoop neck and short cuff sleeves along with an empire waistline, perfect for accommodating all baby bumps, no matter the trimester.

Maternity Wiggle Midi Dress, £38, ASOS

When Meghan wore the midi dress, she teamed it with a Karen Walker trench coat in a check print and a pair of Sarah Flint pumps.

And it also comes in a mini version, too.

Maternity Wiggle Mini Dress, £35, ASOS

Her look was a hit with royal fashion fans and the style set alike, praised for its simplicity and the fact she was wearing such an affordable dress. It'd be a great wardrobe staple to see you through all manner of events from parties to dinners to office do's.

Don't worry if you miss out on Meghan's exact maternity dress - there's plenty of similar dresses on the high street.

Try New Look's easy to wear black maternity dress.

Black maternity dress, £17.99, New Look

Or Seraphine's tuxedo wrap dress, which is SO Meghan it's unreal!

Black Wrap Trench Maternity Dress, £89, Seraphine

Meghan's maternity style has always been spot on, whether pregnant with son Archie or more recently, daughter Lilibet, who was born in June.

Back in 2018, when visiting the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, Brinsworth House, the Duchess of Sussex wore a £1,002 Brock Collection printed dress and a £450 grey coat by Soia. Just a day later, Meghan attended the Queen's annual Christmas lunch in a black ruffle neck dress by Erdem, a piece she first wore in 2015.

We like your style, Meghan!

