How down-to-earth Princess Anne shops locally for her luxury dresses - exclusive

Princess Anne has been wowing us with her fashion choices of late, stepping out in everything from a green silk shirt dress to a rare denim jacket - and she's certainly had the seal of approval from royal fans.

In fact, one of the Princess' steadfast fashion rules is to shop small where possible and recycle staple pieces. It's even emerged that Anne likes to buy her clothes locally in the village of Horsley, not far from her Gatcombe Park home.

HELLO! spoke exclusively to the team at fashion boutique Shibumi, where Anne has purchased a number of items for her royal wardrobe - including the beautiful yellow coat dress she wore for this year's Ascot Ladies' Day.

The brand, founded by Ruth Guise, specialises in bespoke pieces made in intricate and luxurious fabrics - all made ethically and without waste.

Sales and marketing manager Sophie Martin tells us: "She is a fully paying customer - she chose to shop with us which is really lovely. We're local to her, about 15 minutes or so away. She bought most of the outfits at the end of 2019, with a view to wear them in 2020 - but obviously with COVID that didn't happen. So it's really nice that even a year after she's had them it's still been in front of mind for her and she's chosen to wear them now."

Princess Anne wearing a Shibumi shawl, jacket and silk dress

Anne works with a private dresser to curate her public wardrobe, having fittings at her home to ensure a perfect fit.

"Ruth went and did some fittings at Gatcombe a couple of times," Sophie added. "We want to say how lovely and down to earth the Princess is, she's really keen to support local businesses. It's so lovely to work with her."

It seems that Anne's new yellow coat is particularly special, too, since it's a style she has often relied on over the years.

The Princess' Shibumi yellow coat is reminiscent of one she wore in 1969

"I think her favourite of the bunch was the yellow coat that she wore on Ladies' Day," says Sophie. "She's had a few iterations of the yellow coat - it was really lovely that it did hark back to the few she's worn in the past, even when she was really really young. It's a colour that really suits her.

"Hopefully she'll do the same with ours and she'll be wearing them for years. I think she loved them all and felt really comfortable in them, so that's really great to hear."

As for Anne's supposed fashion transformation of late, the feedback has only been positive. "I think she quite likes wearing colour, but maybe our patterns are a bit bolder than she would normally go for. It's really nice to see a bit of a change in her wardrobe. And looking online, the feedback has been absolutely amazing. Everyone has had really positive things to say," she added.

The royal also wowed in Shibumi at the 2021 Moet and Chandon July Festival

No doubt there will be plenty more fashion statements from the Princess to come, since Anne has a number of other Shibumi outfits that she's never worn in public - including some more show-stopping pieces, by the sounds of it.

"We aren't necessarily told in advance when she's going to wear something - there are a few things she has that we're very excited about!" hinted Sophie.

"Obviously it's up to her, they're things she's purchased, and if she chooses to wear them out and about it's entirely up to her. That's what so lovely about it, is that it's completely been her decision. There's definitely some things for the future hopefully."