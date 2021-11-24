Sophie Wessex dazzles in gorgeous blue maxi gown at royal awards dinner

On Wednesday evening, the Countess of Wessex joined other members of the royal family at the biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall. Looking as stunning as ever, Sophie wore a gorgeous blue, floor-length maxi-gown that was cinched at the waist.

The mother-of-two wore her trademark blonde hair in a small bun that was tied at the back and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features. She accessorised with a set of diamond earrings and a silver brooch, as well as a sparkling clutch bag.

WATCH: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comments on the Queen's colourful style

The Duchess of Cornwall, as Colonel-in-Chief, and the Royal Colonels, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance and were greeted by the Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders, and the Commanding Officers of Their Royal Highnesses’ respective Battalions.

The glittering reception was held in the Print room and the royal family joined members, veterans and specially invited guests for the event.

The royal looked so glam at the event

Since Duchess Camilla's appointment as Colonel-in-Chief last year, she has visited all five regular battalions and plans to visit the remaining three reserve battalions soon.

We just love this look!

The role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles transferred from the Duke of Edinburgh to her in July 2020. A short ceremony at Windsor Castle and Highgrove House marked the occasion. The Duke of Edinburgh was Colonel-in-Chief since its formation in 2007 and had been connected to successive Regiments, which now make up The Rifles, since 1953.

Last week, Sophie hosted a very special afternoon tea at St James's Palace as she met four young ambassadors from The Scar Free Foundation. The 56-year-old, who has been patron of the charity since 2003, heard the children's stories about what it is like to live with scarring, ahead of United Nations' World Children's Day which took place on 20 November. The royal wore a berry-hued jumper and an emerald green Alberta Ferretti midi skirt. Stunning!

