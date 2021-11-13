Sophie Wessex brings the glamour in Max Mara at the Festival of Remembrance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Saturday evening, the royal family headed to the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Festival of Remembrance.

The senior members of the royal family looked as stylish as ever as they took their seats in the royal box, and the Countess of Wessex in particular looked incredibly chic in her Max Mara dress.

The mother-of-two wore the Max Mara Elegante Petali wool blazer dress which she teamed with a sparkly clutch bag. The blonde royal wore her hair down and her skin glowed.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also present, wearing an Eponine London dress.

This year's festival was slightly different than before, as it's the first time Her Majesty the Queen was absent. A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13.

"However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14."

The royal family were last seen all together at this event in 2019 due to last year's pandemic. Sophie looked as striking as ever at the time, wrapped up against the cold weather in London in a faux fur cropped jacket and a long black dress. Beauty-wise, she wore her hair in her signature blow-dried style and her makeup was subtle yet glowy.

