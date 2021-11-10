Sophie Wessex glows at Windsor Castle wearing classic black dress with stylish detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday evening, the Countess of Wessex looked incredible in a dazzling new outfit as she attended a reception for Enterprise recipients, hosted at Windsor Castle by her brother-in-law Prince Charles.

SEE: The Countess of Wessex wears slim-fitting, super flattering trousers for charity visit

Alongside Princess Anne, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra, Sophie wore a classic black dress that had a simple yet stylish ruffle design, making it pretty and on-trend. She also carried a sweet handbag decorated with poppies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex's Style File

The blonde beauty wore her hair swept to one side style and her makeup looked fresh, natural and glowing as she was photographed smiling, clearly enjoying the occasion. Full points!

SEE: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's unique coat dress to Sophie Wessex's leather look

WATCH: Sophie Wessex wows in knee-high boots and knit skirt for important appearance

The special event celebrates outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

The glittering royal reception invited winners, who will be able to fly The Queen’s Awards flag at their main offices and use the emblem on all marketing materials.

Sophie was the picture of classic glamour once again

You can always rely on mother-of-two Sophie to look incredible. She favours classic styles and enjoys many designer labels such as Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead and Erdem.

In 2018, she made some rare comments about her own, personal style. The Countess held a fashion event at Buckingham Palace.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex is red-carpet-ready in sleeveless blouse and chic skirt

The soirée celebrated 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project. Sophie wowed in a black pencil skirt, cut with a fishtail hem that was embossed with a red rose print.

Making a playful joke about her own amazing style, she said: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time." No way Sophie; you’ve always been chic!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.