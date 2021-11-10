We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible at a recent charity visit and we're obsessed with her outfit. The 56-year-old spoke to adults at The Meath Epilepsy Charity and took part in painting and other arts and crafts.

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the mother-of-two was dressed to impress, wearing a pair of dark green, majorly flattering trousers from Victoria Beckham.

WATCH: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comments on the Queen's colourful style

The 'High-waisted Flare Trousers' in bottle green are £690, are described online as: "Tailored for a leg-elongating flared fit, these trousers give a modern nod to the 70s silhouettes that continue to inspire this season's tailoring. Cut from crisp wool gabardine for a sharp look."

All sizes are currently in stock should you wish to invest, and we've found a high street alternative, too.

High-waisted Flare Trousers in Bottle Green, £690.00, Victoria Beckham

When Victoria Beckham started her fashion label over ten years ago, who would have thought she would eventually count the royal family as some of her biggest fans!

Get The Look!

Wide Leg Trousers, £45, Damart

The fashion powerhouse is known for her classic designs, which are loved by Hollywood A-listers as well as our favourite family. VB does seem to have two loyal fans - the Duchess of Sussex and Sophie.

The Countess often wears Victoria Beckham outfits

The two ladies have worn the label so much, we think we can safely say the former Spice Girl is up there on their fashion favourite hit list.

Most memorably in 2019, Countess Sophie hosted an evening reception at St. James's Palace, dazzling onlookers in a stunning striped dress by VB's label. The fancy frock was made up of vertical stripes in navy, orange, nude and red tones and is a past-season buy, worth £1,550. The royal accessorised to perfection; teaming it with a navy blue jacket and her favourite nude high heels. FYI, Melania Trump also has this eye-catching frock.

