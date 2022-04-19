Loved Meghan Markle's boucle jacket? Mango's tweed version is royally chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the Invictus Games in full swing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several public appearances to the delight of fans – and with that comes plenty of style inspiration from the Duchess.

Stepping out at the Land Rover Driving Challenge at Zuiderpark on Saturday, Meghan nailed casual chic as she teamed a pair of cropped skinny jeans from Moussy with a classic white tee and the ultimate spring-ready jacket.

Duchess Meghan was pictured attending the Land Rover Driving Challenge at Zuiderpark

Rocking a black boucle tweed design from Celine, the Duchess' designer threads had fans swooning, and if you're in love with her boucle jacket then look no further. Priced at £59.99, we've found the perfect lookalike, and we reckon it would get the royal seal of approval.

Part of Mango's committed collection, this everyday jacket is both sustainable and stylish. Adorned with gold jewel effect buttons, a round neckline and statement front patch pockets, it can be dressed up with cropped trousers and heels or dressed down with jeans and ballet flats.

GET THE LOOK:

Black Tweed Jacket, £59.99 / $99.99, Mango

Not sure how to accessorise your new-season purchase? Why not take a leaf out of Meghan's book? Completing her ensemble with glittering gold jewellery, the mum-of-two added a pair of diamond starburst stud earrings from Serena Williams' collection, as well as a duet pinky ring set by Shiffon.

The mum-of-two looked absolutely radiant

Sweeping her glossy brunette locks into a low ponytail, the royal looked so glam in her Newman Aviator Sunglasses from London-based brand, Linda Farrow. Opting for a radiant and fresh-faced makeup look, Meghan sported a subtle hint of rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match – stunning.

For the finishing touches, she wore a new black shoulder bag, also from Celine, and Chanel ballerina pumps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan pay tribute to the 'strength and heart' of Invictus Games competitors

Since the Invictus Games began, Meghan has debuted a number of stunning new looks, and one of our favourites is the jacket and jeans combo that she donned for the athletics events.

Pictured on Sunday, the Duchess donned a cream belted style from Brandon Maxwell, coordinating with blue skinny jeans, tan Manolo Blahnik stilettos and Valentino sunglasses. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

