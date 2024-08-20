Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's £26 Mango blouse is selling like crazy on ASOS right now
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex smiles during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. © Getty

Meghan Markle's £26 Mango blouse is selling like crazy on ASOS right now

The Duchess of Sussex loves a high street steal

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
It's been a very busy few days for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The pair have embarked on their four-day tour of Colombia and have been non-stop at events during that time.

On Sunday, mother-of-two Meghan looked as stunning as always at the 'Afro women and power' forum at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, wearing a stunning new outfit that royal fans were obsessed with. 

WATCH: Meghan Markle speaks Spanish on Colombia trip

The 42-year-old rocked a stunning skirt by Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi, a pair of her favourite Manolo Blahnik 'BB 105 Purple Suede Pumps', and a selection of stunning Cartier jewellery.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex speaks during her participation in the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Cali © Getty
Meghan looked stunning in her Mango sleevless shirt

But did you notice her top? The royal donned a simple white, sleeveless blouse from none other than high street gem Mango. The poplin design, known as the '‘Paula’ Sleeveless Cotton Shirt in White', costs just £26 ($33.70) and there are currently a few sizes left at ASOS. Result!

EXACT MATCH: Mango Sleeveless Shirt In White

Mango sleeveless shirt© ASOS

It's always amazing to see a royal wearing something that is accessible to us all, especially if it's under £30. This style also comes in baby blue if you are after more of a pastel tone.

Meghan teamed her Mango top with a Silvia Tcherassi skirt© Getty
Meghan teamed her Mango top with a Silvia Tcherassi skirt

Meghan is a big fan of the white shirt - it's a simple yet classic item any woman can wear; it goes with so many things. You can team with a pair of well-fitting jeans for that timeless, undated look, layer under a jumper to add a bit of formal flair, or team with a pencil skirt for a professional vibe. The list is endless.

Get the Meghan look

If Meghan's top has inspired you, you may also like this cropped 'Florelli' shirt by Jovonna London. The sophisticated cut with wide lapels is very Meghan and would look fabulous with a pair of tailored trousers.

'Florelli' shirt by Jovonna London.
The 'Florelli' shirt by Jovonna London has a 'Meghan' feel about it

We also love this similar style from Hobbs. The 'Vic' sleeveless shirt again could easily become a hero piece in your wardrobe and easy to accessorise - just add a big chunky chain necklace for that old money aesthetic.

Vic Sleeveless Shirt by Hobbs
The Hobbs 'Vic Sleeveless Shirt' is very similar to Meghan's Mango version

Meghan's laid-back wardrobe

Meghan resides in Montecito and her California cool wardrobe is brimming with classic yet relaxed looks.

Meghan Markle loves a classic shirt and jeans combo© Getty
Meghan Markle loves a classic shirt and jeans combo

It's fair to say that the wife of Prince Harry often falls back on slim-cut jeans, ballet flats and a timeless white shirt. She's worn this combination many times and it's something that is super easy to emulate, plus, you probably have these items in your wardrobe already. Meghan is our muse!

