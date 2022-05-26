Shop Kate Middleton's favorite brands for up to 60% off in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you can't get enough of Kate Middleton's style, you just HAVE to check out the latest deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, with 60% off selected items across the site, including some of the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite brands!

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is a must-shop for the Duchess' fans, with big discounts on Kate's top designers, from luxury labels like Strathberry to surprisingly affordable royal brands like Topshop and Boden, floral dresses from Faithfull the Brand or Erdem, and her favorite makeup from Bobbi Brown.

Shop Kate-approved brands in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale

So get ready to add to basket with our top Kate-inspired picks in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale...

MONICA VINADER

Monica Vinader is one Duchess Kate's go-to jewelry brands – she has been spotted wearing the 'Siren' (above), 'Nura' and 'Riva' ranges - and the Nordstrom sale has statement pieces she'd love.

'Siren' Mini Nugget Drop Earrings, were $150 now $75

BODEN

British brand Boden is always front and center of Kate's closet. The Duchess has worn the label's dresses, and loves a classic Boden blouse or cardigan, too.

Midi Dress, was $180 now $108

TOPSHOP

Affordable brand Topshop is a fave of Kate, having worn it when pregnant with Prince George, on the royal tour to India, and to public engagements in the UK too.

Frill Floral A-Line Dress, was $93 now $55.80

TORY BURCH

Duchess Kate often packs Tory Burch looks for her overseas engagements - we've seen her rock the American designer on trips from Belize to Bhutan.

TORY BURCH Jessa Woven Slip-On Loafer, was $348 now from $174

STRATHBERRY

Kate Middleton is a big fan of this Scottish luxury handbag brand's modern classics. Duchess Kate has carried the label's $360 'Multrees Chain Wallet' clutch/crossbody style, with the signature Strathberry bar detail as seen above. If you love the luxe looks, too, be sure to check out the designs on sale at Nordstrom.

STRATHBERRY Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag, was $645 now $387

BOBBI BROWN

The Duchess of Cambridge was said to have even worn Bobbi Brown cosmetics for her wedding. Kate's favorites? Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink ($29, Nordstrom) and the brand's handy brow kit ($52, Saks Fifth Avenue).

Bobbi Brown Luxe lipstick, was $38 now $26.60,

ERDEM

Erdem is a favorite with more than one royal - Princess Eugenie even wore a dress by the label for her engagement photos with Jack Brooksbank.

Theodora Pembridge Puff Sleeve Top, was $525 now $315

MAX MARA

The Duchess of Cambridge joins some very famous celebrities on the roster of Max Mara fans, from Adele to Angelina Jolie.

MAX MARA Twill Jersey Jacket, was $1,540 now $924, Nordstrom

SWEATY BETTY

Duchess Kate is a big fan of the activewear label Sweaty Betty, particularly their collaboration with New Balance. We've heard she likes to wear their leggings, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle is an avid Sweaty Betty wearer too.

Power Pocket Workout Leggings, were $100 now from $50

FAITHFULL THE BRAND

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of Faithfull the Brand's romantic, vintage-inspired dresses, like the one above – and you can get one of the label's looks right now at Nordstrom.

Bellavista Floral Midi Dress, was $199 now $159.20

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

From dresses to handbags, Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton include Kate Spade New York in their wardrobes!

KATE SPADE NEW YORK leather crossbody bag, was $198 now $118.80

MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors is another American designer in the British royal's wardrobe - she has worn the popular label to official engagements and even to drop off her kids at school.

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, 'Plate' Thong Sandal was $79 now from $59.25

MINI BODEN

Yes, Kate also loves to dress her adorable daughter Princess Charlotte in Boden! Princess and Prince-worthy looks from the British brand's kids line Mini Boden are on sale.

Rainbow dress, was $64 now $24.60

REISS

Kate has been a fan of British brand Reiss for about ten years - as seen above, in 2012. In 2021 the Duchess wore the label's 'Sophie' turteneck sweater to a royal engagement.

Ellison Lace Placket Button-Up Blouse, was $265 now $159

SOREL

A decent pair of boots are a must for chilly climates! Kate favors SOREL for her cold-weather footwear, and the brand even makes comfy summer shoes, too.

Kinetic Rnegd Caribou Insulated Sneaker, was $150 now $86.97

ADIDAS

Everyone needs a classic pair of sneakers, and Kate loves Adidas for sports days. She owns quite a few pairs of Adidas sneakers - you're sure to find ones you love, too.

Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe, was $85 now from $35.97

BARBOUR

Every British royal loves a good outdoor jacket, and Barbour even has three royal warrants! Kate loves their Defence style but there's a Barbour look for everyone. Plan ahead for cooler weather by snapping up a jacket in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Barbour puffer coat with faux fur detail, was $470 now $188, Nordstrom

UGG

Pre-Duchess days, Kate was often seen hitting the streets of London in the comfiest shoes – a pair of UGGs – and you can bag a cozy 2022-ready pair for yourself on sale.

Disco Cross Genuine Shearling Slide, was $120 now $90

Shop more of Duchess Kate's favorite brands at Nordstrom

While these brands aren't in the current Nordstrom sale (*sad face emoji*) you can still grab some full-price Kate Middleton style!

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Duchess Kate is also a fan of Charlotte Tilbury makeup - loved by A-listers from Salma Hayek to Amal Clooney, too. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte even created a Kate-inspired lipstick, 'The Duchess', and you can still shop royally gorgeous shade 'The Queen' at Nordys.

MISSOMA

Like Monica Vinader, Missoma is another affordable jewelry brand that Kate often wears. Shop the brand at Nordstrom or you can buy her lovely Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings ($110) directly from the Missoma site.

JO MALONE LONDON

Duchess Kate famously included Jo Malone Orange Blossom candles in her Westminster Abbey wedding to Prince William. You can shop the famed British scents, from perfumes to candles, at Nordstrom!

