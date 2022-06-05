Duchess Kate nails off-duty chic in high street blouse – and we want it

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Middleton has looked flawless over the Jubilee weekend in chic dresses, and now she's proven she can also nail off-duty chic, as she was pictured looking amazing dressed down in jeans and a blouse.

The mother-of-three was captured baking with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at one of their royal residences, and Kate looked seriously stylish in a gingham blouse and washed jeans.

WATCH: Kate Middleton duets with her daughter Princess Charlotte

The series of photos posted on Instagram showed the siblings all eager to get involved in the kitchen, huddled around a batch of cupcakes that they had made.

Another image showed Kate and Charlotte smiling at each other as they iced cakes, and another of Charlotte helping Louis.

The pictures were captioned: "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!"

The Cambridges shared their baking fun online

The button-up shirt ticks all the right boxes to be a summer essential. It features an oversized Peter Pan collar, short sleeves and the pink and white check is oh-so stylish.

It's currently still available in five sizes online, but we predict it will be flying off the virtual shelves today.

Brora Gingham Ruffled Chelsea Collar Shirt, £120, John Lewis

La Redoute have a similar shirt in a cute yellow check that we've been swooning over – plus it comes in at just £44.

Gingham short sleeve shirt, £44, La Redoute

There's also a black and white lookalike from ASOS which will only set you back £22.99.

Miss Selfridge check shirt, £22.99, ASOS

The Duchess paired her shirt with a trusty pair of & Other Stories jeans, which she likes to wear when not at official engagements.

Favourite cut jeans, £75, & Other Stories

Kate also teamed her look with a birthstone necklace from Auree Jewellery - so sweet!

