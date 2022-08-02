Lady Louise Windsor's £55 dress is selling like hot cakes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Louise Windsor was spotted at an evening event on Monday at the Commonwealth Games. On the fourth day, the blonde royal was spotted in the stands at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, with her mother, the Countess of Wessex, her father, Prince Edward, and her younger brother, James Viscount Severn.

Lady Louise changed out of her previous outfit (more on that later) into a £55 dress which came from Seasalt Cornwall. Known as the 'Enor Dress', it's cut in a relaxed, T-shirt style but also has a flattering fit and flare shape. It falls below the knee, has a softly gathered waistband and is finished with a scoop neck, short sleeves and two relaxed side pockets. Gorgeous! Keep scrolling to treat yourself to this lovely look.

Earlier that day, Lady Lousie arrived at the latest installment of the games, wearing one of her mother's dresses.

Lady Louise Windsor and her mother, father and brother

Her sleeveless dress was by high end designer Peter Pilotto. The blue and pink design came complete with a funky abstract print in vibrant shades and was first worn by Sophie to the Chelsea Flower Show, way back in 2015.

The Commonwealth Games is a huge event and a sporting highlight in the royal family's calendar.

Lady Louise wearing her mother's dress earlier that day

This year, the Queen will not be making an appearance at the tournament, which runs from 28 July to 8 August, due to her mobility issues.

At the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham last Thursday, Prince Charles delivered a speech, part of which included the Queen's message which was placed into the Commonwealth Games Baton by Her Majesty in October 2021 at Buckingham Palace, before departing on its 294-day journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

