Lady Louise Windsor just styled her Lipsy skirt in such a chic way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've loved seeing Lady Louise Windsor at the Commonwealth Games this week! The young royal has been to many of the races and heats during the event, and has been accompanying her mother, the Countess of Wessex, her father, Prince Edward, and her younger brother, James Viscount Severn.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's unexpected Zara outfit that everyone missed

On Tuesday afternoon, the blonde royal was seen rocking a very boho style look and we're obsessed! The 18-year-old donned a lovely paisley print maxi skirt from high street store Lipsy. She teamed it with a simple white shirt and toughened up the look with white trainers and a lovely fringed bag, keeping in with the hippy vibe. Gorgeous!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Earl and Countess of Wessex took their children out litter picking in Southsea

The skirt is the main focus of the outfit, and is a great staple to have in your wardrobe in the summer months as they are lightweight, easy to slip on, but still look stylish. Louise's skirt has sadly sold out as it's a past-season buy, but we've found a great alternative from River Island, keep scrolling!

MORE: 6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

We've loved seeing Louise's outfits this week. The look that made us really turn our heads was the frock she wore on Monday, as it was one of her mother's dresses.

Lady Louise looked lovely in her Lipsy skirt

Her sleeveless dress was by high end designer Peter Pilotto. The blue and pink design came complete with a funky abstract print in vibrant shades and was first worn by Sophie to the Chelsea Flower Show, way back in 2015. Love the fact they share!

READ: Lady Louise Windsor's £55 dress is selling like hot cakes

The Commonwealth Games is a huge event and a sporting highlight in the royal family's calendar.

Get the Look!

Beige Paisley Tired Maxi Skirt, £42, River Island

At the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham last Thursday, Prince Charles delivered a speech, part of which included the Queen's message which was placed into the Commonwealth Games Baton by Her Majesty in October 2021 at Buckingham Palace, before departing on its 294-day journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.