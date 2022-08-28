Prince Charles and other royals attend church in Balmoral on Sunday The Queen is spending the summer in Scotland

Prince Charles joined his family in attending church at Balmoral on Sunday. In pictures published by MailOnline, the heir to the throne was photographed arriving at Crathie Kirk after driving himself to the service.

The Prince of Wales wasn't the only royal in attendance.

REVEALED: Why Prince Charles is set to give up millions of pounds worth of property

Although they travelled separately, he was also joined by Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor, both of whom were driven by Princess Anne's husband, Sir Tim Laurence.

The Queen is not believed to have joined her family members, although she is spending the summer in Balmoral, as is traditional. Edward's eldest child Lady Louise, 18, wore a pink floral dress and was all smiles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles looks uninterested by his mother the Queen in vintage video

The teenager recently received A-level results that mean she will follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps at St Andrews University.

MORE: Prince Charles to close his home with Duchess Camilla next month - details

SEE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cute nickname for Prince Charles revealed

Last week, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and Lady Louise were also spotted attending church in Balmoral on Sunday.

Prince Charles drove himself to church

No doubt the Royals have additionally been enjoying spending some time with the Queen, 96. While Edward drove himself and his daughter to church on that occasion, Charles drove himself to the service.

It was recently revealed that the Prince is set to make a rare appearance in an upcoming documentary about his close friend, explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

Sir Ranulph was the first person to circumnavigate the world from pole to pole, crossed the Antarctic on foot, broke countless world records and discovered a lost city in Arabia.

Prince Edward and Lady Louise were also spotted last weekend

He has also raised millions for charity, and has been a close friend of the Prince for decades.

"He wanted to do the things that hadn't been done by other people, to achieve what others hadn't," Charles shares in the trailer for Explorer as he speaks directly to the camera, adding: "If you had too much imagination you'd never do these things I don't think."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.